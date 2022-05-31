The New Flat Rate Propels Home Service Businesses into the Future with Business Uncensored

This high-level business conference will provide home service business owners and their implementers with proven strategies to help them prepare for the future. This year's theme of "Back to the Future" places an emphasis on positioning each company in attendance for growth at hyper speed. With over 16 sessions, contractors will have an opportunity for extensive training on a multitude of topics to help positively impact the future of their business.

"Regardless of the size of your business, Business Uncensored is a resource where you can interact with other contractors in a non-competitive environment and build systems to help your business evolve and grow.," said Rodney Koop, founder and CEO of The New Flat Rate. "This is more than just your everyday conference. Business Uncensored is geared toward providing you with proven solutions that ultimately unleash their full potential while building connections with like-minded individuals."

Over the course of the conference, attendees will participate in several sessions that provide valuable lessons on a variety of topics that play major roles in a business' success. From personal communication strategies to closing the sale, participants will be able to obtain beneficial knowledge that can help them develop a competitive advantage in their service areas.

"Setting your company up for success by establishing a detailed, rock-solid plan is vital for any business, and Business Uncensored helps you accomplish this in an environment with other contractors looking to accomplish the same goal," said Danielle Putnam, president of The New Flat Rate. "We are here to help business owners develop new game-changing strategies they can take home and implement within their own companies. Just as The New Flat Rate is more than a menu-pricing company, your company can be more than a service provider. It can be a vehicle that empowers employees and customers to achieve success while pushing the company to new levels and a better future."

Speakers from The New Flat Rate include Putnam, Rodney Koop and Matt Koop. The keynote speaker for Business Uncensored will be business coach, author and host of the Profit Toolbelt podcast Dominic Rubino. Rubino has grown businesses from $1 million up to $120 million. A serial entrepreneur, he has built and sold two different multi-national companies since 2000. He is also the author of "Construction Millionaire Secrets: How to Build a Million or Multimillion-dollar Contracting Business the Smart Way."

For more information or to sign up for Business Uncensored, please visit https://thenewflatrate.com/business-uncensored-conference/.

For more information about The New Flat Rate, please visit https://thenewflatrate.com/.

About The New Flat Rate

The New Flat Rate, Inc. pioneered the first menu pricing system for in-home service providers which has doubled and tripled the average service ticket for contractors across the United States and Canada. Targeting HVAC, Plumbing, and Electrical Service and Repair contractors, each market-specific edition is designed to do the bundling and upselling for technicians by providing hundreds of service, repair and equipment replacement "menus," each with up to five straightforward options consumers can choose. Voted No. 1 retail pricing generator during the 2021 HARDI conference, The New Flat Rate develops processes to eliminate objections and lower sales resistance for service technicians. For more information, visit http://thenewflatrate.com/ or call 706-259-8892.

