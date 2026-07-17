Access to realistic and location-specific information about professional service and installation pricing is critical as residential customers rely on next-gen AI search platforms to compare options

DALTON, Ga., July 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New Flat Rate, the No. 1 price generating software for home service contractors, is responding to the new era of AI-search by providing homeowners with reliable data on maintenance and repair costs across the most popular home repair needs.

Access to accurate price ranges is a major advancement for residential customers, helping them to evaluate the comparative cost of service and installation in their local area.

"AI platforms are fast and efficient but only as good as the data they learn from," said Danielle Putnam, CEO of The New Flat Rate. "When inaccurate pricing becomes the source, it drives homeowners and contractors toward unrealistic expectations. Our goal is to replace assumptions with real market data so the industry can compete on value—not who can quote the lowest price."

Here are a few examples of accurate home repair cost averages for specific services in Georgia:

Air conditioning service and repair: $608





Air conditioning replacement and installation: $8,548





Water heater service and repair: $516





Water heater replacement and installation: $2,493





Whole-home generator installation: $7,721

"That low-end online estimate for HVAC or plumbing services might initially seem appealing, but is often based on material costs from big box stores that homeowners could purchase for DIY, not the costs of a professional installation" Putnam said. "Our price estimates are based on decades of pricing intelligence, giving homeowners a reliable baseline for evaluating the true costs of professional home service, installation and repair in their area."

Since 2011, The New Flat Rate has been an industry leader in menu-based pricing for residential service contractors.

For more information, please visit https://thenewflatrate.com/.

About The New Flat Rate

The New Flat Rate, Inc. pioneered the first menu pricing system for in-home essential service providers which has doubled and tripled the average service ticket for contractors across the United States and Canada. Targeting HVAC, Plumbing, and Electrical Service and Repair contractors, each market-specific edition is designed to do the bundling and upselling for technicians by providing hundreds of service, repair and equipment replacement "menus," each with up to five straightforward options consumers can choose. For more information, visit http://thenewflatrate.com/ or call 706-259-8892.

SOURCE The New Flat Rate