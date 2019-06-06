The New Flat Rate Unveils New Cloud-Based Training Platform

"We started The New Flat Rate because we wanted to help this industry succeed," said Rodney Koop, founder and CEO of The New Flat Rate. "We've helped trades men and women put more money in their pockets on each and every service call while delivering a more helpful, intuitive customer experience. Now, we're focusing on helping those same contractors by putting all of our training in one place. In addition to information on how to get the most out of our menu-pricing system, they'll also be able to access training on best business practices for techs, office staff and even management."

While The New Flat Rate hosts training events each month, the TEAM Lab will create an online experience for contractors. The Lab provides service managers and owners the ability to walk technicians through an online curriculum that includes training on processes, best practices, sales scenarios and craftsmanship. The Lab also offers the opportunity for the trainee to take notes on individual nodules, creating an online workbook.

"Contractors have already got a lot on their plate between managing staff, running a business, keeping customers happy and more," Koop said. "The TEAM Lab offers them an easy and convenient way to access training and educational resources that will help them take their team and business to the next level. It's just another way The New Flat Rate is helping the industry boost profits and improve customer satisfaction."

For more information about The New Flat Rate, please visit www.thenewflatrate.com.

About The New Flat Rate

The New Flat Rate, Inc. pioneered the first menu pricing system for in-home service providers which has doubled and tripled the average service ticket for contractors across the United States and Canada. Targeting HVAC, Plumbing, and Electrical Service and Repair contractors, each market-specific edition is designed to do the bundling and upselling for technicians by providing hundreds of service, repair and equipment replacement "menus," each with up to five straightforward options consumers can choose. Voted No. 1 for two years in a row by Contracting Business, The New Flat Rate develops processes to eliminate objections and lower sales resistance for service technicians. For more information, visit http://thenewflatrate.com/ or call 706-259-8892.

