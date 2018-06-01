The New Flat Rate Unveils New Interactive Website

Those considering menu pricing options for their business can peruse the site to learn not only how The New Flat Rate works, but also its applications to their business.

"We've put it all out there on the front page," Koop said. "The new site should be able to answer any questions, but of course we'll be available to schedule demos and provide more education on our menu-pricing system for home service businesses."

The New Flat Rate has revolutionized menu pricing for HVAC, plumbing, and electrical contractors by creating a menu of options. From the budget, or "band-aid" level, to the platinum option, they help home service providers offer customers choices based on their budgets and priorities.

To check out the new website, go to http://thenewflatrate.com/. To request a demo, call 706-259-8892.

About The New Flat Rate

The New Flat Rate, Inc. pioneered the first menu pricing system for in-home service providers which has doubled and tripled the average service ticket for contractors across the United States and Canada. Targeting HVAC, Plumbing, and Electrical Service and Repair contractors, each market-specific edition is designed to do the bundling and upselling for technicians by providing hundreds of service, repair and equipment replacement "menus", each with up to five straightforward options consumers can choose. Voted No. 1 for two years in a row by Contracting Business, The New Flat Rate develops processes to eliminate objections and lower sales resistance for service technicians. For more information, visit http://thenewflatrate.com/ or call 706-259-8892.

