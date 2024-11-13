The New "Fun Guys": 'Shrooms, Hot Honey & Southeast Asian Flavors to Spice Up Restaurant Menus in 2025

2025 What's Hot Culinary Forecast from the National Restaurant Association predicts top menu trends for next year

WASHINGTON, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Restaurant Association's 2025 What's Hot Culinary Forecast is here, revealing top trends set to shape the nation's menus with a fresh focus on flavor, wellness, and sustainability. This year, consumers can expect restaurant menus to buzz with wellness-enhancing mushrooms, honey-infused creations with a spicy twist, and the vibrant tastes of Southeast Asia. Today's diners are not only craving bold flavors but are also prioritizing environmental consciousness, value, and well-being in every bite.

The report, based on the insights of thought leaders in the culinary world, highlights the top trends that will shape the culinary landscape in the coming year. Among the hottest trends identified, sustainability and local sourcing emerged as the top overall trend on the list, with industry experts noting that customers increasingly seek out restaurants that offer locally sourced, environmentally friendly options.

In the "top ingredients" category, diners are expected to be 'shrooming in 2025. Well, not exactly, but functional mushrooms are expected to become a real hit in wellness-centric dishes. Earthy fungi are now being explored by chefs everywhere as mushrooms offer a variety of perceived health benefits and can be used in everything from pasta dishes to coffee to delish desserts. Meanwhile hot honey—a sweet-and-spicy sensation—is heating up everything from pizza to ice cream. Leading customer cravings in cuisines, Southeast Asian flavors take the top three spots for "top dishes". Korean, Vietnamese, and Filipino cooking are capturing Americans' attention for their unique, bold profiles that balance flavor and wellness.

"This year's forecast highlights a powerful shift toward enhancing both individual wellness and the health of our planet," said Dr. Chad Moutray, Vice President of Research and Knowledge for the National Restaurant Association. "As customers seek sustainable choices and exciting new flavor experiences, restaurants are responding with options that emphasize locally sourced ingredients and innovative menu offerings. The popularity of Southeast Asian flavors also speaks to a more adventurous consumer palate, with many diners interested in global cuisine that brings added depth to their dining experiences."

Top 10 Overall Trends for 2025:

Sustainability and Local Sourcing – Eco-friendly practices are on the menu as diners increasingly prefer locally sourced ingredients and waste-reducing efforts that support the planet and local farms. Cold Brew – Cold brew beverages are cooler than ever, satisfying those seeking energizing, smooth, and refreshing drinks without the bitterness. Korean Cuisine – With its spicy, tangy, and umami-rich flavors, Korean cuisine is sizzling in popularity, satisfying diners' thirst for adventurous and bold meals. Hot Honey – Sweet with a kick! This honey variation is heating up dishes, adding a spicy buzz to everything from fried chicken to ice cream. Vietnamese Cuisine – Light, herbaceous and packed with fresh flavors, Vietnamese food is ideal for health-conscious diners who love a balanced, flavorful meal. Hyper-Local Beer & Wine – These drinks put the "cheers" in local flavors, connecting customers to regional brews and supporting nearby craft producers. Fermented/Pickled Foods – From kimchi to pickled veggies, these zesty, tangy flavors are in a pickle to please diners who love a unique flavor punch. Wellness Drinks – Functional beverages packed with ingredients like vitamins and probiotics are taking center stage, offering a sip of wellness in every glass. Creative Spritzes – Refreshing, light and often low-alcohol, spritzes are sparking up the beverage scene, delivering a bubbly experience without the buzz. Value Deals – With inflation still on consumers' minds, value-focused deals are keeping dining out accessible for budget-conscious patrons.

"Macro trends reflect the bigger-picture priorities of today's consumers, extending beyond just what's on the plate to convenience, creativity, and efficiency," Moutray added. "As the restaurant industry tackles challenges like labor shortages and changing consumer values, operators are innovating with streamlined menus, pre-prepped ingredients, and inventive flavors that balance efficiency with excitement. This year's forecast celebrates both novelty and nostalgia, offering modern twists on familiar favorites and globally inspired flavors that make dining out a memorable experience."

The National Restaurant Association surveyed nearly 300 culinary and industry professionals in the United States in October 2024.

