The New hireEZ: Built for 8 Hours a Day, Not 8 Minutes

hireEZ rebuilds its entire platform on agents. What your best recruiter knows, your whole team gets. The boring half of the job disappears, and the hunt and the close come back. See it live on stage at SpeakEZ Summit on August 27.

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- hireEZ, the agent-native talent acquisition platform, today announced it has rebuilt itself from the ground up on agents, with access available starting August 27. It comes with a claim no recruiting vendor has made before: your team will spend more time in this product, not less, and EZ Agent will have every one of them working at the level of your best recruiter.

That sounds backwards. It is the whole point.

The 8-minute myth

For two years, every AI pitch in recruiting has been the same. The AI does the work, everyone gets their time back. If that pitch were true, the best AI products in the world would be used 8 minutes a day. The opposite happened.

Engineers were the first profession to get real AI leverage, and they did not go get more coffee. They spend entire days inside AI tools now, directing work instead of typing it, shipping multiples of what they shipped before. Better work, not just more of it. Two years of AI history taught one lesson: the products built to replace engineers are already forgotten, and the products that made every engineer better are the ones nobody will give back.

hireEZ saw the same pattern inside its own product. EZ Agent, released last year, put an agent in recruiters' hands. The customers who got the most out of it never handed off a task and walked away. They worked with the agent all day, redirecting it, correcting it, running ten searches where they used to ration one, because a search stopped costing an afternoon.

The new hireEZ is built on that discovery. hireEZ did not add an agent to the platform. It rebuilt the platform on agents. Every workflow now runs the same way: the agents do the work, your people direct them.

Not software that sends your team away. Software your team will not want to leave, because inside it, they are winning all day.

"People don't want less work. They want less friction and more agency," said Steven Jiang, Founder and CEO of hireEZ. "That is the bet the whole platform is built on. Not a shorter day. A bigger one."

A working session, not a vending machine

The new hireEZ is not a box where you type a request and come back after lunch. It is a live working session between a recruiter and her team of agents.

A recruiter briefs hireEZ on a role the way she would brief a trusted colleague. Her agents come back in seconds with a plan: where the talent is, which channels to work, what the outreach should say. She sharpens it, pushes back where she disagrees, approves it. The agents start working more than 1 billion professional profiles alongside her own ATS and talent community.

Now her day changes. While she is shaping the search for req two, a reply lands on req one, from a passive candidate she would never have found by hand. She reads it, tells the agent how to respond, moves on. Another agent flags that outreach on req four is underperforming and proposes a rewrite. She approves it in thirty seconds. A scheduled phone conversation wraps and the notes land on her desk. An interview books itself across three time zones. A hidden candidate surfaces and her first reaction is the one every real recruiter knows: how did you find this person?

Ten requisitions, all moving at once. Progress landing every few minutes instead of every few days. Her hands never leave the work. Her hands just left the boring parts of it.

What changed and what didn't

Every AI feature the industry has shipped so far makes a recruiter faster at a step. Draft the email faster, rank the resumes faster. The recruiter still pushes every step to the next one, and the day is still mostly friction: logging, chasing, scheduling, deduplicating.

The new hireEZ deletes the friction and hands back the craft. Recruiting has joy in exactly two places: the hunt and the close. Everything in between is the part that burns people out. Now the hunt and the close are the job again, and they happen many times a day instead of twice a month.

The judgment never moves. Your recruiter approves the strategy, reviews every shortlist, and rules on every exception, with the agent's reasoning attached. The agents hold the workload. Your people run the desk. And because hiring is regulated work, every move an agent makes is logged and explainable, built to pass the audit your legal team will ask for.

What changes is the output of a recruiter. Someone who could carry three open requisitions well can now carry ten, and carry them better. The reqs that got under-served, the passive candidates nobody had time to reach, the talent community everyone meant to build: that work was always there. It was never affordable.

Your ATS keeps its job as the system of record. Your recruiters just stop commuting to it. Your agents read it, write to it, revive the years of candidates sitting inside it, and keep every record current while your team works in one place. The system you already paid for finally pays you back.

Your whole team, at your best recruiter's level

The new hireEZ learns each team's search preferences from the corrections its recruiters make: which channels work, which outreach lands, which roles need a wider net. What your best recruiter has figured out about finding people stops living in one head. It runs on every req, for every recruiter, including the one who joined last month. And that learning stays inside your own data, never used to shape how the agents work on anyone else's roles.

Every recruiting tool you have bought was as good as it would ever get on day one. This one compounds. By week twelve your agents know things they did not know in week one, and things no other company's agents will ever know, because no other company looks for people the way you do.

Availability and What Design Partners Say

Access to the new hireEZ is available starting August 27. Existing hireEZ customers keep their data, their integrations, and their contracts, and can move onto the new platform at their own pace with their account manager.

The hireEZ team will run the new platform live on stage at 1:00 p.m. CT on August 27, opening day of the two-day SpeakEZ Summit. A full requisition, worked end to end, in real time. Design partners will share what changed on their desks. Registration is open at https://explore.hireez.com/speakez-summit-registration?utm_source=prnewswire&utm_medium=pr&utm_campaign=speakez-live-2026&utm_content=aug-release.

"I've purchased and used recruiting software for more than a decade, and the pitch is almost always the same: your team will do less. hireEZ has been different. It's helped my team do more, and they're happier doing it," said Brandon Olivas, Director of Talent Acquisition at Compass Group USA and a design partner on the new hireEZ. "Our recruiters are working harder than they were a year ago, but the work feels more valuable. We know the market better and we build pipelines before the need hits. Everyone else is selling me a smaller team. hireEZ has helped make mine better."

About hireEZ

hireEZ is the agent-native talent acquisition platform, built on one vision: jobs finding people, not people chasing jobs. Recruiters and hiring managers direct the work of hiring instead of doing it, commanding a team of agents that research, source, engage, and schedule across more than 1 billion professional profiles, aggregated across tens of data sources, plus a company's own ATS and talent community. Every decision that matters stays with the recruiter, and every decision makes the whole team better, so each company's hireEZ becomes personalized, compounding, and proprietary. Founded in 2015, hireEZ is headquartered in Mountain View, California. https://www.hireez.com

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SOURCE hireEZ