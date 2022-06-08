The New Jewish Home Celebrates 8 Remarkable New Yorkers Over Age 80… and 1 Over Age 90

The event, held at the Ziegfeld Ballroom in Manhattan on Wednesday, June 1 , raised more than $1M to support The New Jewish Home, a one of New York's largest, comprehensive nonprofit health care systems serving thousands of older adults of all faiths and ethnicities each year.

This year's honorees included: New York Yankee legend and National Baseball Hall of Famer Joe Torre; Grammy winning singer, actress and Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Darlene Love; civil rights activist and past NAACP president Hazel Dukes; six time Tony Award and Olivier Award winning producer and founder of B Square + 4 Productions Barbara Freitag; real estate mogul, civic leader and philanthropist William Mack; former NYC Public Advocate and current executive director of Citizens Union Betsy Gotbaum; real estate investor and philanthropist Harvey Schulweis; businessman, philanthropist and community leader Philip Altheim; and philanthropist and longtime board member of The New Jewish Home Margot Freedman.

Dr. Jeffrey Farber, President and CEO of The New Jewish Home said, "Eight Over Eighty is about paying tribute to trailblazing older adults who continue to inspire us with their incredible achievements. Our honorees this year have made their mark in every facet of life from social justice to real estate and entertainment to philanthropy. They have demonstrated through their actions what it means to age like a New Yorker, living lives filled with great purpose and meaning well into one's ninth and tenth decades. What a privilege it was to celebrate our honorees for the outstanding role models they are to us all."

The event was marked by several highlights. U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand delivered remarks, award winning actor John Turturro attended the event as a special guest, and honoree Darlene Love concluded the evening by performing some of her best known hits including "River Deep, Mountain High," "He's a Rebel" and "A Change is Gonna Come."

For photos, links to honoree videos and full biographies, please visit https://jewishhome.org/about-us/events/eight-over-eighty .

THE NEW JEWISH HOME

Since 1848, The New Jewish Home has helped older New Yorkers live full and meaningful lives by providing outstanding health care and innovative programming. The New Jewish Home is a comprehensive, mission-driven nonprofit health care system serving older adults of all faiths, ethnicities, and income levels. With campuses in Manhattan and Westchester, The New Jewish Home provides specialized short-term rehabilitation in partnership with Mount Sinai Health System, NYU Langone Health and Burke Rehabilitation Hospital; person-directed long term skilled nursing; adult day health care; geriatric care management and senior housing. The New Jewish Home is a proud partner and founding agency of UJA-Federation of New York. For more information, visit www.jewishhome.org .

MEDIA CONTACT: David Simpson at [email protected] or 914-262-295

SOURCE The New Jewish Home