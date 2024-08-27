The New Khadas Mind Mini PC Launches this September, Elevating AI and User Experience

SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Khadas, a leading global consumer electronics brand dedicated to designing, developing and manufacturing the next-generation of innovative portable technology products, will launch the new generation of Mind Mini PC, with enhanced artificial intelligence (AI) and user experience, on September 6, 2024. Available on Khadas.com, followed by Amazon on October 8, 2024, the latest Khadas Mind will offer a high-performance hardware platform designed for seamless and efficient expansion, all powered by Intel Ultra processors.

Khadas Mind Mini PC

Performance Boost

The new Khadas Mind will preserve the brand's signature compact and sleek design, while delivering a powerful performance upgrade with advanced AI productivity tools. Equipped with the latest Intel Core Ultra processor featuring a trio of AI engines—CPU, GPU, and NPU, the Mind will excel in both online and offline modes. This cutting-edge processor will power large language models and generate AI-driven images and videos, significantly boosting productivity, creativity and work efficiency.

The Intel Core Ultra processor is also paired with the new Arc graphics, delivering a substantial performance boost over the previous generation. With support for 8K 10-bit HDR video and AV1 encoding/decoding, this powerful combination will significantly enhance graphic processing and video creation capabilities, effortlessly managing complex and intensive workloads.

Greater Expandability

The new Khadas Mind will maintain its versatile, expandable design that is fully compatible with the Khadas Mind Dock expansion hub, Mind Graphics eGPU module and other add-ons. The upgraded proprietary Mind Link interface now will boast a maximum bandwidth of 256GT/s—four times faster than Thunderbolt 4—ensuring top-tier performance and scalability for future expansions.

To further meet users' expansion needs, the Khadas Mind will now include a Thunderbolt 4 interface, supporting up to 40Gbps data transfer and up to 100W charging input. For display output, the Thunderbolt 4 interface can handle up to two 4K 60Hz displays or one 8K 60Hz display.

Enhanced Experience

The Khadas Mind will continue to prioritize user-friendly hardware design, featuring tool-free storage expansion for easy capacity upgrades to meet growing data needs. A built-in 5.55Wh standby battery allows for seamless module swapping without powering down the device. When disconnected from expansion modules, the PC will enter standby mode, and upon reconnection, instantly resumes the previous work interface, ensuring uninterrupted workflow.

The new Khadas Mind will introduce enhanced software optimizations, resulting in faster boot and sleep-to-wake times for a more efficient and seamless user experience. To accommodate diverse usage scenarios, the Khadas Mind will offer customizable power-saving, balanced and performance modes, enabling users to easily switch settings to match their specific needs.

The new Mind Mini PC, along with the recent launch of the Mind Graphics eGPU Module, underscores the Khadas' commitment to providing powerful computing in a compact and integrated design, catering to users who require portability without sacrificing performance. Learn more about the new generation of Mind and the complete Khadas and Mind ecosystem at Khadas.com and Amazon.

About Khadas

Founded in 2016, Khadas is a global consumer electronics brand dedicated to designing, developing and manufacturing innovative technology products. Committed to providing unique and innovative hardware products and software services, Khadas focuses on high integration, strong performance and expandability. Its product range includes modular computers, single board computers, audio products and more.

