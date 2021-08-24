The New 'LOL OMG House Of Surprises' Poised To Be The "Must Have" Holiday Gift With 360 Degree Play And Over 85 Surprises For Fans!

"The LOL Surprise! House of Surprises is unlike any dollhouse we have done before," says MGA CEO & Founder, Isaac Larian. With real wood finishes, an 80's aesthetic and spinning rooms that allow for all to gather and play, this house inspires all the fun that LOL fans have come to love. Be sure to shop early this year, as this house is sure to be on the top of everyone's wish list," he continues.

The House of Surprises includes 10 fully-furnished rooms - -decorated to the nines with a nostalgic 80s-tastic theme--that fit all OMG fashion dolls and LOL Surprise!™ dolls. These dolls can live their glam life on a whole new level with features that include a working elevator, a pool that can be filled with water, a spiral slide, a drive-in theater, and a firepit with interactive lights. And that's not all--the furniture in the House of Surprises transforms and the rooms spin to reveal even more surprise features!

There are four floors to the LOL OMG House of Surprises: The first floor features a drive-thru diner with booths, the second floor includes a living room with a flip sofa and a breakfast bar with seating for two, the third floor has a bedroom with a loft bed that transforms to reveal two smaller beds for sleepovers, and fourth floor highlights include rooftop patio seating and a light-up fire pit, with access to three-story spiral slide leading to the pool.

Spin the rooms and you'll find even more fun hang-out spots for your LOL Surprise!™ dolls, including an arcade room, a fully-equipped kitchen with a stocked-up fridge, and a bathroom with a vanity and adjustable toilet. The House is accessible to play with from all angles--making it easy for multiple friends to play together without having to crowd together in front of the house.

LOL Surprise!™ fans who can't wait to watch the upcoming LOL Movie on Netflix, out October 15th 2021, will now be able to watch it with their LOL Surprise!™ dolls, thanks to the House's drive-in theater where you can place a phone to stream video. Other LOL Surprise!™ entertainment includes MTV's "Real World"-esque computer-generated content that chronicles life in the LOL Surprise!™ House - another nod to the House's 80s theme.

LOL Surprise!™ fans have even more to be excited about with the YouTube premiere of "LOL Surprise House of Surprises" animated series on October 28th 2021. For the first time EVER all the BB's will be able to hang out with Royal Bee, Lady Diva, Swag & Neonlicious as these BFF's reunite with their friends and family!

The LOL OMG House of Surprises retails for $229 and is sold by Target, Walmart, and Amazon. Dolls are sold separately.

For more information, please visit https://www.mgae.com/brands/lol-surprise

ABOUT MGA ENTERTAINMENT

MGA Entertainment, Inc., a consumer entertainment products company headquartered in Chatsworth, California creates innovative proprietary and licensed products including toys and games, dolls, consumer electronics, home décor, stationery and sporting goods. The MGA family includes award winning brands such as L.O.L. Surprise!™ , Little Tikes® , Secret Crush ™ , Tobi™ Robot Smartwatch , Rainbow High™ , Poopsie Slime Surprise!™ , Sing-a-Long Lilly and Ami , Rescue Tales™ , VIRO Rides™ , Na! Na! Na! Surprise™ and Zapf Creation® . Visit us at www.mgae.com .

