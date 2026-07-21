The New Measure of an EV Isn't Range, It's Peace of Mind

LONDON, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Europe has long been one of the world's most competitive automotive markets. But as electric vehicles become an increasingly common sight on city streets and motorways, the conversation is beginning to shift.

For years, consumers compared EVs based on battery range, charging speed and performance. Those factors remain important, but they are no longer enough on their own. Today's buyers are asking a broader question: What will ownership look like years after they drive their new vehicle home?

VinFast VF6

The answer increasingly lies beyond the vehicle itself.

Drivers want confidence that maintenance will be straightforward, charging will be accessible, and support will be available whenever they need it. In other words, purchasing an electric vehicle is about choosing an ecosystem that can support everyday mobility for years to come.

This changing expectation is shaping the strategy of emerging automakers expanding across Europe, including VinFast. The company has brought two electric SUVs to European markets, the VF 6 in the B-SUV segment and the VF 8 in the D-SUV segment, while also showcasing electric buses as part of its broader vision for sustainable transportation.

However, perhaps more importantly, the company is building the foundations that help transform first-time buyers into long-term owners.

Confidence Begins Long After Delivery

One of the biggest concerns for prospective EV buyers is not whether the vehicle performs well on the day of purchase. Instead, it is whether that confidence will remain after three, five or even ten years of ownership.

Warranty coverage has therefore become an increasingly important indicator of a manufacturer's long-term commitment.

VinFast offers a seven-year or 160,000-kilometre warranty for the VF 6 and an even more extensive ten-year or 200,000-kilometre warranty for the VF 8, depending on whichever limit comes first. Such coverage reflects a willingness to stand behind the durability of the vehicles while providing customers with greater peace of mind throughout their ownership journey.

For consumers making the transition from conventional vehicles to electric mobility, that reassurance can make a meaningful difference. It reduces uncertainty while reinforcing confidence that support will continue well beyond the initial purchase.

Yet warranty alone is only part of the equation.

Building an Ecosystem That Makes EV Ownership Simpler

A positive ownership experience also depends on how easily customers can maintain and charge their vehicles throughout Europe.

Recognizing this, VinFast has established partnerships with leading European aftersales providers, including Norauto and Plugsurfing, enabling customers to benefit from extensive service facilities, technical expertise and charging solutions across multiple markets.

Instead of requiring drivers to navigate unfamiliar service networks, this collaborative approach allows VinFast to leverage trusted local partners with established expertise and broad regional coverage. The result is an ownership experience designed around convenience, accessibility and confidence.

At the same time, VinFast continues to expand its network of dealers, distributors and aftersales partners across key European markets. This strategy not only strengthens the company's local presence but also ensures that customer support grows alongside vehicle adoption.

As Europe's electric vehicle market enters its next stage of growth, consumers are likely to place increasing value on brands that can deliver reliability beyond the showroom. Innovative technology may attract attention, but dependable ownership is what builds lasting trust.

By combining expanding vehicle offerings with comprehensive warranty coverage, trusted aftersales partnerships and continued investment in local networks, VinFast is demonstrating a long-term commitment to the European market. In an industry where confidence increasingly shapes purchasing decisions, the future may belong not only to companies that build compelling electric vehicles, but also to those that make owning them remarkably easy.

SOURCE VinFast