THE NEW LUXURY OF TRAVEL

NEW YORK, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CYBEX introduces the new Platinum line — a refined evolution of its most iconic designs and a bold step into the future of modern mobility.

Reimagined for a new era of travel, the collection brings updated design language to the iconic PRIAM, e-PRIAM, MIOS, and COŸA strollers, alongside the debut of the innovative FOLD LUX CARRY COT. The result is a seamless fusion of intuitive functionality, elevated comfort, and timeless style. Where performance meets considered design.

The Cybex Platinum styles Mios, Priam, and Coya, a new luxury range.

Crafted with uncompromising attention to detail and excellence, the new Platinum line captures the spirit of contemporary parenthood. Heritage and innovation move in sync, expressed through meticulously curated finishes, refined silhouettes, and a sophisticated soft-goods refresh that elevates every touchpoint. This is design with intention — understated, confident, and built to last.

Freedom of choice sits at the core of the collection. With a wide range of configurations and newly introduced colorways, the Platinum line empowers families to shape a look that feels personal and expressive. A subtle statement of individuality, rooted in confidence and modern aesthetics.

At its heart, the Platinum line pays tribute to the enduring design philosophy of Ray and Charles Eames. Their belief that "the details are not the details, they make the design" resonates throughout the collection. Inspired by the Eames' legacy of ingenious simplicity, functionality, and beauty, CYBEX translates these principles into contemporary strollers created to excel in every detail, and where form and function exist in perfect balance.

Martin Pos, founder of CYBEX:

"Design has always been about more than aesthetics for us. It's about creating products that seamlessly integrate into people's lives — intelligently engineered, emotionally resonant, and uncompromising in quality. With the new Platinum line, we wanted to honor iconic design principles while pushing forward, redefining what modern mobility can look and feel like."

FOLD LUX CARRY COT

A new, innovative product of intelligent design, the FOLD LUX CARRY COT introduces a new standard of comfort and functionality across the entire Platinum portfolio, seamlessly compatible with the PRIAM, e-PRIAM, MIOS, and COŸA frames. Created to move with modern life, its innovative system allows the cot to fold to half its size while still attached to the frame — one fluid, intuitive motion.

Unfolded, it reveals the unmistakable Platinum signature: refined aesthetics, premium materials, and uncompromising comfort. Just elevated design, made practical.

Folded, it becomes ultra-compact, designed to slip effortlessly into car trunks and airplane overhead compartments when detached to its frame.

For more information visit: www.cybex-online.com.

CYBEX Platinum Press Kit

ABOUT CYBEX

Founded by Martin Pos in 2005, CYBEX develops a diverse range of products, including car seats, strollers, interiors, baby carriers and accessories, aimed at providing modern families with safer and more comfortable solutions for their lifestyle. All products created by the German company fully adhere to the CYBEX D.S.F. Innovation Principle, representing a unique combination of distinctive design, highest safety standards, and smart functionality—fundamentals for everyday life "For All Tomorrow's People."

CONTACT: Sydney Reising: [email protected]

SOURCE CYBEX