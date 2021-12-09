The New Smart Display from Intellisense Systems Brings Multi-Core Processing Technology to the Avionics Market

TORRANCE, Calif., Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Intellisense Systems, Inc., a leading provider of avionics and multi-function display systems, introduces the Smart Video Display Terminal 6 x 8 (SVDT–0608). This new 10.4-in. display integrates a single-board computer, graphics capabilities, I/O, and avionics interfaces. The SVDT–0608 is built with open standards to enable future growth and flexibility, which greatly bolsters the system's sustainability and reliability while reducing cost of ownership. It is designed for new aircraft developments and modernization programs, and to meet the challenges of diminishing manufacturing sources (DMS) with form-fit-function replacement displays.

Like the existing VDT–0608 from Intellisense, the SVDT–0608 uses a 16.7 million-color active-matrix liquid-crystal display (AMLCD) with XGA (1024 x 768) resolution, that provides wide viewing angles, sunlight readability, NVIS-compatibility, and is available in both landscape and portrait orientation. This new smart version adds six 3U VITA 65 OpenVPX modules with multiple spare slots to enable future hardware upgrades. The system can be adapted with alternate processing, I/O, and custom-made VPX modules. The SVDT–0608 also incorporates touchscreen technology, offering resistive multi-touch or infrared touchscreen options, as well as a fully customizable bezel. The advanced SBC offers high-end Intel Xeon 7th Generation processing and graphics capability for hosting customer-developed software applications. The SVDT–0608 is designed for a wide variety of avionics interfacing capabilities, including Gigabit Ethernet and dual-redundant MIL-STD-1553 channels.

"The SVDT–0608 represents an important leap forward for us," said Zel Ulman, Vice President of Business Development at Intellisense. "Intellisense is already recognized by customers with our 'speed to need' and customer-first philosophy. We are adding this new display to our growing lineup of outstanding and cost-effective military and commercial display products to meet our customer's needs. This is our first commercially available smart display for aviation customers. Any of our existing avionics displays, including our 10.4-in., 15-in., or 20-in. by 8-in. LAD, can be customized to meet program requirements. The SVDT-0608 gives our customers an open architecture platform that adheres to Modular Open Systems Approach (MOSA) standards while meeting operational, environmental, and reliability requirements."

The SVDT-0608 is available with several additional features, including digital video interfaces such as ARINC-818 and HD-SDI and communication protocols such as ARINC-429 and ARINC-825, for a variety of aircraft cockpit lighting conditions. Intellisense manufactures all avionics display products under ISO 9001, AS9100, AS9110, and CMMI-DEV Level 3 standards, and the company expects to bring this advanced display and computing platform to other display sizes, such as the LAD–2008.

About Intellisense Systems, Inc.

Intellisense Systems, Inc. is a leading provider of advanced sensing and display solutions supporting a data continuum from acquisition to visualization. We enhance our hardware with software that adds intelligence to our systems and can turn raw data into useful information for improved decision making and process automation. Intellisense Systems offers both off-the-shelf products and custom development services. These services include research and development, requirements analysis, design, systems integration, prototyping, production, testing, field support, and training. Headquartered in the South Bay area of Los Angeles, the company occupies 70,000 square feet within our Torrance campus. Our manufacturing capabilities include electronics fabrication, unit qualification testing, systems integration, and volume production with full quality assurance. Intellisense Systems is qualified across engineering, accounting, and manufacturing to serve government and commercial customers.

