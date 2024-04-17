The New Terminal One at JFK and Vanderlande Forge a Long-Term Strategic Partnership to Prioritize Guest Satisfaction

NEW YORK, April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The New Terminal One (NTO) at John F. Kennedy International Airport is proud to announce a transformative long-term strategic partnership with Vanderlande, a global leader in baggage handling systems. This collaboration is set to redefine the guest experience, demonstrating a shared commitment to placing guest satisfaction at the heart of airport operations, while creating job training and placement opportunities for local communities around JFK Airport.

From left to right: Nick Porter, President, North America, Vanderlande; Simon Gandy, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, The New Terminal One at JFK; Marisa Von Wieding, VP Operations, The New Terminal One at JFK; Jonah Thompson, Account Executive, Vanderlande

The New Terminal One is under construction in partnership with the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey's $19 billion transformation of JFK Airport. Scheduled to open in 2026, the New Terminal One will be a world-class global gateway to New York and the nation. The development will deliver benefits to local businesses and residents in the community, with a 30% participation goal for minority and women-owned businesses (MWBEs), 10% for local business enterprises (LBEs) and 3% for service-disabled veteran-owned businesses (SDVOBs).

The partnership between The New Terminal One and Vanderlande emphasizes a unified vision. Both organizations are culturally aligned with a firm belief that the essence of exceptional airport service revolves around guest satisfaction. Together, they have devised a comprehensive plan focusing on the integration of an innovative Baggage Handling System (BHS) that promises reliability, efficiency, and a seamless travel experience.

Vanderlande will design and build the BHS and operate and maintain the system after go-live. Vanderlande also serves as a member of The New Terminal One's Master Systems Integrator (MSI) team and is supporting the terminal's Operations Readiness and Airport Transfer (ORAT) program.

"The collaboration with Vanderlande demonstrates The New Terminal One's commitment to deliver exceptional service to our future guests, while creating opportunities for the businesses and residents living and working in our local community," said Jennifer Aument, CEO of The New Terminal One.

In line with The New Terminal One's commitment to local communities, Vanderlande will undertake efforts to drive participation by MWBEs, LBEs and SDVOBs, including through the hiring of subcontractors and participating in community development activities.

Vanderlande's cutting-edge BHS technology is renowned for its efficiency, scalability, and adaptability, aligning perfectly with The New Terminal One's vision of becoming a world-class airport. The system is designed to handle passenger luggage with utmost care, minimizing waiting times and maximizing satisfaction. This partnership is set to elevate The New Terminal One's operational capabilities, ensuring a smooth and enjoyable airport experience for every traveler.

"Our world-class guest experience is built on the foundation of efficient, consistent and innovative experiences. In Vanderlande, we have found a partner who shares our values and commitment to excellence. Our future passengers can expect our terminal to run like clockwork so they can focus on enjoying all the promise of a world-class journey through JFK," said Simon Gandy, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of The New Terminal One.

"We are thrilled to partner with The New Terminal One and contribute to creating an airport that puts guest satisfaction at its core," stated Nick Porter, President North America of Vanderlande. "Our shared commitment to innovation and excellence is the foundation of this partnership. Together, we are setting new standards in the industry, ensuring that The New Terminal One at JFK stands out as a beacon of guest-centric service."

The New Terminal One and Vanderlande are dedicated to ongoing collaboration, research, and development to stay at the forefront of technological advancements in airport services. This strategic partnership is a testament to their commitment to providing guests with an unrivaled experience, setting a new benchmark for airports worldwide.

About The New Terminal One at JFK

The New Terminal One (NTO) at John F. Kennedy International Airport is a bold and exciting project to develop a world-class international terminal that will serve as an anchor terminal in the Port Authority's $19 billion transformation of JFK into a global gateway to the New York metropolitan area and the United States. NTO will set a new standard for design and service, aspiring to obtain a Top 5 Skytrax ranking and be considered one of the finest airport terminals in the world. The $9 billion first phase is the largest single-asset project financing in US history.

The New Terminal One is being built on sites now occupied by Terminal 1, the recently closed Terminal 2, and the former Terminal 3, where it will anchor JFK's south side. Construction is taking place in phases. The first phase, including the new arrivals and departures halls and first set of 14 new gates, is expected to open in 2026.

At completion, anticipated in 2030, the New Terminal One will be 2.4 million square feet, making it the largest terminal at JFK and nearly the same size as LaGuardia Airport's two new terminals combined.

NTO will be a 23-gate, state-of-the-art, international-only terminal. Sustainably designed and future-focused, the terminal will feature expansive, naturally lit public spaces, cutting-edge technology, and an array of amenities, all designed to enhance the customer experience and compete with some of the highest-rated airport terminals in the world.

The New Terminal One consortium of labor, operating, and financial partners is led by Ferrovial, JLC Infrastructure, Ullico, and Carlyle. NTO is being built by union labor and we are committed to local inclusion and labor participation, focusing on diversity and capacity-building opportunities, including ambitious goals for creating opportunities for local, minority, and women-owned business enterprises (MWBEs), and service-disabled veteran-owned businesses (SDVOBs).

To learn more about the New Terminal One at JFK International Airport, visit https://www.anewjfk.com/projects/the-new-terminal-one/

About Vanderlande

Vanderlande is a market-leading, global partner for future-proof logistic process automation in the warehousing, airports and parcel sectors. Its extensive portfolio of integrated solutions – innovative systems, intelligent software and life-cycle services – results in the realization of fast, reliable and efficient automation technology.

The company focuses on the optimization of its customers' business processes and competitive positions. Through close cooperation, it strives for the improvement of their operational activities and the expansion of their logistical achievements.

As a global partner for future-proof airport automation, Vanderlande's market-leading baggage handling systems and related passenger solutions are capable of moving over 4 billion pieces of baggage around the world per year. These are active in more than 600 airports, including 12 of the world's top 20. In addition, over 380 of Vanderlande's security lanes are installed at checkpoints worldwide.

Established in 1949, Vanderlande has more than 9,000 employees, all committed to moving its customers' businesses forward at diverse locations on every continent. With a turnover of 2.1 billion euros, it has established a worldwide reputation over the past seven decades as a global partner for future-proof logistic process automation.

Vanderlande was acquired in 2017 by Toyota Industries Corporation, which will help it to continue its sustainable profitable growth. The two companies have a strong strategic match, and the synergies include cross-selling, product innovations and research and development.

For more information about Vanderlande, its products and technology, as well as career opportunities, please visit www.vanderlande.com.

