The New TSIA Portal: Bringing Proprietary Insights to Professionals

A new digital platform gives business professionals around the world—for the first time ever—free access to a variety of TSIA's proprietary research and insights.

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TSIA (Technology & Services Industry Association), the leading subscription-based research and advisory firm for technology and service organizations, announced today the launch of the new TSIA Portal , designed to give tech leaders access to a wealth of career-advancing and proprietary data, research, and insights.

"The cliché, that 'every business is a technology business' is a reality, as we see all aspects of society becoming digitally connected and beginning to leverage AI technology," said JB Wood, president and CEO of TSIA. "As the AI evolution continues, we'll see business practices in the tech industry expand into a growing number of new areas. And TSIA is no exception. We're excited to launch the new, AI-driven TSIA Portal with increased access to insights and information that will help tech leaders better navigate the ever-evolving technological landscape."

The new AI-backed TSIA Portal gives account holders the ability to quickly search and access the latest in industry trends, hear directly from Research Executives on hot topics like digital transformation and AI best practices, and read tried-and-true stories from members who have used TSIA's research-led frameworks to achieve their company goals. Once an account holder completes their profile, the TSIA Portal will begin delivering personalized recommendations on the topics that matter most to the reader.

"We've seen the technology industry change on a global level, and data-driven insights have never been more crucial to business leaders than right now," said Jerome Peck, senior vice president of product for TSIA. "Our team built the new TSIA Portal with these individuals in mind. For the first time ever, we're giving tech leaders who aren't yet TSIA members access to proprietary data and insights that will help them advance their business and their career."

By creating an account, whether free or paid, the TSIA Portal sends the account holder customized recommendations based on their self-selected preferences and the type of content they engage with while logged in. Free account holders will have access to a wealth of proprietary content to include state of industry reports, researcher-led webinars, the TECHtonic podcast hosted by TSIA's head of research, and a trove of other data and insights.

Paid subscribers receive additional benefits, some of which include access to an extensive catalog of proprietary research, the ability to track year-over-year progress with research-led benchmarking, tried-and-true advice with inquiry responses, and expert guidance from our research team via advisory sessions.

While access to the TSIA Portal is free and open to all—members will continue to receive exclusive access to deeper data and insights via research reports, frameworks, and insights.

About TSIA

The creator of the LAER model , TSIA (Technology & Services Industry Association) , is a subscription-based research and advisory firm, trusted by 40,000+ leaders in the Industrial Technology and Services, SaaS, Healthcare Technology, and Industrial Equipment industries. TSIA's global reach stretches across 96 countries, representing 80% of the top Fortune 100 tech companies. This includes tech giants such as Amazon, Microsoft, Salesforce, Cisco, and NTT Ltd. With the AI-driven TSIA Portal, free account holders can easily search and access the latest in their industry's trends, proprietary insights, and best practices to help them make career-advancing, data-driven decisions.

