The New Wave Group Board proposes extraordinary dividend

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In light of the corona pandemic and the uncertainty caused thereby, the New Wave Group Board decided, as precautionary measures, to propose, both at the Annual General Meeting in 2020 and the Annual General Meeting in 2021, that no dividend would be paid to the shareholders. At both the Annual General Meeting 25 June 2020 and the Annual General Meeting on 29 May 2021, it was resolved in accordance with the Board's proposal not to pay any dividends.

In spite of the pandemic and the uncertainty caused hereof, the New Wave Group's financial position and liquidity have improved, and New Wave Group has performed materially better than what has been expected. As a result, the new Wave Group Board has resolved to convene an Extraordinary General Meeting and to propose an extraordinary dividend of SEK 4.00 per share, irrespectively of class of shares, in total SEK 265,374,172.

The New Wave Group Board will during October convene an Extraordinary General Meeting, where the date of the Extraordinary General Meeting, record date, voting procedure etc. will be provided.

For further information, please contact:

Torsten Jansson

CEO

Phone: +46 (0) 31-712 89 01

E-mail: [email protected]

Lars Jönsson

CFO

Phone: 031-712 89 12

E-mail: [email protected]

This information is information that New Wave Group AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons detailed above, at 18:30 CET on 30 September 2021.

