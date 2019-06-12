The New WhizRider is the Ultra-Portable, Safe and Compact Child Seat Option for Busy Families

ZURICH, June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, WhizRider announced that it is now available for pre-sale on Indiegogo. Highly anticipated, WhizRider blew past its funding goal on Indiegogo in its first day. WhizRider is the smallest and lightest child restraint on the market and as safe as a booster. It not only meets but exceeds crash test U.S. Federal Safety Standards.

WhizRider is as small and compact as a cup of coffee. WhizRider perfect for kids ages 3 -10.

WhizRider was designed by two busy fathers, who wanted to safely commute and travel with their families without lugging around clunky car seats. Designed for children from 3 to 10 years of age (30 to 80 lbs), WhizRider gives families the freedom to go anywhere safely without the bulk of a car seat or booster.

"Have you ever had the stress of having a grandparent pick up your child with no alternate child seat option? All parents share the tremendous stress of moving around with kids and not having safe options," says Andy Macaluso, Co-Founder of WhizRider. "We wanted to create something that could remove that factor and would fit in a child's backpack or even your pocket. So that no matter what the situation, being mobile and safe is not a problem."

The unique vest design makes it comfortable to wear for kids and builds in extra protection with anti-submarining leg loops and active seat belt positioning clips. WhizRider was designed and developed with leading accident researchers, biomechanical engineers, and mountain climbing experts, and other experts in the fields of personal protection equipment.

"Taking WhizRider with you everywhere doesn't take up space and isn't heavy. It is as portable as you need it to be, so that you can move around easily with your family."

WhizRider is available in 2 sizes (small and large) and is adjustable to fit children from ages 3 to 10 years old. It comes in blue and dark pink and is currently available on Indiegogo: https://igg.me/at/whizrider .

