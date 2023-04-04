THE NEW YORK CITY BOROUGH PASS LAUNCHES AS THE SIGHTSEEING PASS FOR THE CULTURAL TRAVELER

The New York City Borough Pass features an array of popular cultural attractions, museums and performing arts venues in across the five boroughs of The Bronx, Brooklyn, Manhattan, Queens, and Staten Island. Passholders can redeem their passes for entry at Alice Austen House Museum , City Reliquary Museum , Dyckman Farmhouse Museum , Fraunces Tavern Museum , King Manor , Lewis Latimer House Museum , MoMA PS1 , Museum at Eldridge Street , New York Botanical Garden , Noble Maritime Collection , Rubin Museum of Ar t, Staten Island Children's Museum and Van Cortlandt House Museum and receive discounts for performances at the Amateur Night at the Apollo and Repertorio Español . The Pass, powered by Bandwango , is available in 1,3, 7 or 90-day options allowing locals and travelers to choose the duration best for them. Prices range from $35 to $102.

"I'm hyped to launch the New York City Borough Pass and help visitors and other locals celebrate the nuanced diversity and cultural heritage of the city I have called home my entire life," said John A. Marshall, founder and Chief Stewardship Officer of NYCBP. "More importantly, our pass aims to stimulate a more sustainable and equitable distribution of the significant economic benefits of NYC tourism and support local businesses and communities in all boroughs."

The company has doubled down on this mission, committing 5% of annual net profits to a scholarship for local students pursuing hospitality careers and 5% to a partner development fund to support initiatives by participating suppliers.

NYC Borough Pass

NYC Borough Pass connects travelers to authentic New York City experiences by elevating the stories of the people and places of NYC. We create the best, most accessible ways to inspire and enlighten travelers in New York City.

The New York City Borough Pass sightseeing pass helps people to move throughout our City, harnessing the social and economic impact of sustainable cultural travel to benefit local communities while celebrating New York City's diversity, vibrancy and singular individuality.

