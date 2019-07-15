The New York Latino Film Festival, Presented By HBO, Kicks Off Opening Night With Award-winning Film 'Princess of the Row'

NEW YORK, July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Latino Film Festival (NYLFF) kicks off on Monday, August 12th with more than 83 films representing 10 countries. The Festival will open with the New York premiere of the film Princess of the Row from director Van Maximilian Carlson and starring Martin Sheen, Edi Gathegi, Ana Ortiz, Tayler Buck, Jacob Vargas, among others. Unflinching and emotional, Princess of the Row is the inspiring tale of a runaway foster child who will stop at nothing to live with the only family she knows: her father… a homeless, mentally ill-veteran fighting to survive on the streets of LA's skid row.

The Festival returns with a star-studded line-up of screenings, including a special showcase of the beloved Bronx-set classic I Like It Like That. Celebrating its 25th anniversary, the screening will be joined by the film's cast — fully reunited for the first time since its premiere in 1994. In honor of the late Oscar-nominated filmmaker John Singleton, NYLFF is honored to present an outdoor screening of Poetic Justice, with a special appearance by his daughter Justice Singleton. Returning to the Festival is FUTURO, a one-day digital conference featuring conversations with top thought-leaders, executives, and influencers in the Latino digital space. This year, in partnership with HBO Latino, NYLFF presents Latinos Stand-Up competition, in search of the best Latino stand-up comedians around the country. Aspiring comedians are asked to submit their entries no later than Friday, July 19th for a chance to win a paid opportunity to appear in an upcoming HBO Latino Entre Nos comedy special. Closing the Festival, NYLFF presents El Proyeccionista (The Projectionist), the first Dominican film to screen at Sundance presenting a genre-bending homage to the power of pre-digital cinema.

SPONSORS

The New York Latino Film Festival (NYLFF) is presented by HBO. Major sponsors include American Airlines, Comcast NBCUniversal Telemundo. Additional support provided by Hennessy VSOP Privilege, Mayor's Office of Media and Entertainment, WarnerMedia, HBO Collabs, Google's Hispanic Googler Network – HOLA, The Motion Picture Association of America (MPAA), AMC Independent, Hispanic Federation, SAG-AFTRA, DGCine Dirección General de Cine República Dominicana, and Third World Newsreel. For sponsorship and brand partnership opportunities, please contact: Info@NYLatinoFilmFestival.com.

ABOUT THE NEW YORK LATINO FILM FESTIVAL (NYLFF)



The New York Latino Film Festival (NYLFF) is the nation's premier Urban Latino film event founded by Calixto Chinchilla. Since its inception in 1999, each year, the NYLFF brings together more than 20,000 movie fans and industry executives for a celebration of culturally relevant and entertaining experiences that aims to build audiences for Latino cinema, support the film community with professional development and foster relationships for Latino talent. Programming includes the flagship film festival in New York City, the Futuro Digital Conference, NYLFF Summer Cinema series, as well as competition and community programs. For more information, visit www.NYLatinoFilmFestival.com.

ABOUT HBO

HBO® is one of the most respected and innovative entertainment brands in the world, serving iconic, award-winning programming to 140 million subscribers globally. A subsidiary of WarnerMedia, HBO is the world's most successful pay TV service with an extensive array of programming that includes some of the most notable titles to be on television including Game of Thrones®, Big Little Lies®, Westworld®, The Sopranos®, Sex and the City®, Band of Brothers®, and The Wire®. In the United States, HBO® and sister network Cinemax® are available across multiple platforms including HBO On Demand®, Cinemax On Demand®, HBO GO® and MAX GO®, as well as HBO NOW®. Internationally, HBO branded services, including television networks and the standalone streaming product HBO GO®, are available in more than 70 countries across Asia, Europe, Latin America and the Caribbean. HBO and Cinemax programming is also sold into more than 150 countries worldwide.

Media Contacts:

Rose Mary Cortes | Cortes Marketing Group for NYLFF

rosemary@cortesmg.com | (917) 634-0340

Mellony Torres | HBO

Mellony.Torres@hbo.com | (212) 512-7552

SOURCE New York Latino Film Festival (NYLFF)