The New York Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children Celebrated 2024 Fall Gala Featuring Cathleen Trigg-Jones and honoring William C. Bell, Ph.D.

Proceeds from Event Benefit Programs that Address Child Abuse and Neglect Among New York's Most Vulnerable Children

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children (NYSPCC), globally recognized as one of the foremost child protection agencies, celebrated its annual Fall Gala on Thursday, November 14th at New York City's Rainbow Room.

Cathleen Trigg-Jones, Emmy-winning producer, host and media executive, led the evening, which featured moving performances by Broadway Bound Kids and RNB Live Life Music. The Gala included a successful auction led by famed auctioneer Lucas Hunt. Proceeds from the event will advance the NYSPCC's mission to safeguard the well-being of New York City's most vulnerable children.

Dr. Bell was presented with the Strength of Our Society Award recognizing his contributions to improving child welfare.

The NYSPCC is dedicated to reducing the incidences and impacts of child abuse and neglect through prevention programs that improve the safety of children and intervention programs that help children and families heal. The agency's innovative approaches serve as a model for child welfare agencies nationwide and across the world. Over the past 149 years, the agency has served more than two million children.

"I am so grateful to all of our supporters for coming together in celebration of the work of the NYSPCC, and for prioritizing and investing in the children and families we serve. The funds raised came from strong existing partnerships as well as committed new partners. They have paved the way for an exciting 150th anniversary year, and a brighter future for children and families across our great city and beyond," said Aysha E. Schomburg, the NYSPCC's President & CEO.

William C. Bell, Ph.D., was presented with the Strength of Our Society Award, recognizing his remarkable contributions to improving the safety of children.

"The NYSPCC Fall Gala was a remarkable evening celebrating the vital work of this incredible organization," said NYSPCC Fall Gala Chair Tom Califano. "I was honored to partner with my fellow Committee members, Maarit Glocer and Lilian Yang, on this prestigious event. Thanks to the generosity and support of our sponsors and guests, we are able to further the mission of helping vulnerable children and families to heal."

For more information about the NYSPCC and to learn how you can contribute, please visit https://nyspcc.org/ .

About the NYSPCC

The New York Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children ( NYSPCC ) is one of the oldest and most highly respected child protective agencies in the world. Founded in 1874, the NYSPCC helps the most vulnerable children of our community recover from trauma. And, more importantly, it helps prevent child abuse through its work with parents, teachers, children, and foster care agencies. The NYSPCC has investigated more than 650,000 cases on behalf of over two million children and has educated over 53,000 professionals working with children on child abuse and neglect issues. Read more about the NYSPCC at http://www.nyspcc.org/ .

