THE NEW YORK WOMEN'S FOUNDATION ANNOUNCES HISTORY-MAKING HONOREES AHEAD OF 2023 CELEBRATING WOMEN® BREAKFAST

Annual Event to Recognize Huma Abedin, Lynn Nottage, Loretta J. Ross and Women's Community Justice Association for Their Advocacy of Advancing Gender, Economic, and Racial Equity

NEW YORK, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Women's Foundation is proud to announce Huma Abedin, political insider, author, and chief of staff for Hillary Clinton; Lynn Nottage, Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright and screenwriter; Professor Loretta J. Ross, activist and co-creator of the theory of reproductive justice; and grantee partner Women's Community Justice Association (WCJA) are among the distinguished honorees to be recognized at this year's Celebrating Women® Breakfast. The New York Women's Foundation's signature event will be held on May 4 at the Marriott Marquis in New York City, paying tribute to these extraordinary honorees and The Foundation's grantee partners who are advancing innovative and bold solutions to create an equitable and just future for women and families in the New York City metro area and beyond.

The Celebrating Women® Award is given to a woman, group, or organization whose achievements have created a positive impact and influenced the lives of women and girls everywhere. Prominent past honorees of the Celebrating Women® Breakfast include Hillary Clinton (Century Award Honoree), Cyndi Lauper (Vision Award Honoree), Tarana Burke, Christiane Amanpour, Ana María Archila, Whoopi Goldberg, Nikole Hannah-Jones, Gloria Steinem, Queen Latifah and Dolores Huerta (Century Award Honoree).

Confirmed 2023 honorees include:

Huma Abedin , political staffer and advisor to Hillary Clinton , New York Times bestselling author of BOTH/AND: A Life in Many Worlds

, political staffer and advisor to , New York Times bestselling author of Lynn Nottage , playwright, screenwriter and the first woman in history to win two Pulitzer Prizes for Drama

, playwright, screenwriter and the first woman in history to win two Pulitzer Prizes for Drama Loretta J. Ross , professor, activist, and visionary whose work on reproductive justice was the first to offer an intersectional framework that connects social justice, human rights, and reproductive freedom

, professor, activist, and visionary whose work on reproductive justice was the first to offer an intersectional framework that connects social justice, human rights, and reproductive freedom Women's Community Justice Association (WCJA), grantee partner dedicated to improving the lives of women and gender-expansive New Yorkers affected by mass incarceration

"The Celebrating Women® Breakfast is a special opportunity to bring together women with the shared vision of a just and equitable New York City and give those on the frontlines of change the accolades and recognition they so rightly deserve," said Ana L. Oliveira, President and CEO of The New York Women's Foundation. "We could not be more excited to gather and celebrate their critical work and collective achievements as we join together in solidarity."

For more than 35 years, The Celebrating Women® Breakfast has been an expression of Radical Generosity, uniting and inspiring The New York Women's Foundation community, empowering women, and raising critical funds to support grantee partners leading the fight for gender, racial and economic justice. Add your spirit and strength to the power of our unstoppable community by reserving your tickets today and donating by visiting https://www.nywf.org/cwb2023/.

About The New York Women's Foundation

The New York Women's Foundation is a voice for women and gender-expansive people and a force for change. The Foundation's mission is to create an equitable and just future for women and families. It achieves this goal by uniting cross-cultural and community alliances that ignite action. The Foundation invests in women-led, innovative, and bold community-based solutions that promote the economic security, safety, and health of the most underserved women. The Foundation has distributed more than $100 million in its 35-year existence to over 500 organizations, impacting millions of women and girls across New York City and beyond. To learn more about The New York Women's Foundation's work to transform lives, families, and communities, please visit www.nywf.org.

SOURCE The New York Women's Foundation