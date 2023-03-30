The New York Women's Foundation Announces Spring 2023 Grantmaking Efforts with a Focus on Economic Justice, Ending Mass Incarceration and Defending Transgender Rights

Over $1.5 million in funding awarded in Foundation's latest round of grantmaking to directly address urgent issues currently facing New York City and beyond with newly expanded geographic reach

NEW YORK, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, The New York Women's Foundation (NYWF) announced its latest round of grantmaking totaling $1.54 million in support of 21 organizations who have established themselves as community changemakers across New York City and beyond. The March grantmaking focused on increasing The Foundation's investment in growing areas of need for advancing economic justice, strengthening democracy, and ending mass incarceration. This commitment awards both new and existing grantee partners with sustainable funding over multiple years to continue their mission critical work without interruption, furthering The Foundation's practice of trust-based philanthropy and strategic early and long-term investment in community-rooted organizations.

Two new grants to The Haitian Women's Collective and Federation of Protestant Welfare Agencies (FPWA) speak to the far reach of The Foundation's investments in opportunities beyond the borders of New York City to advance economic security policies on a national level, as well as advance women's philanthropic practices globally.

With support from The Foundation, the Haitian Women's Collective grant will further develop the infrastructure of its Haitian Women's Fund which invests in the well-being and safety of women in Haiti, a heritage with deep ties to NYC. Funding for FPWA will support development of a far-reaching national coalition of supporters to redefine the federal poverty measure to reflect the expenses and needs of people in American society today more accurately.

"Together, in solidarity with our grantee partners, we cannot allow the persistent issues of economic injustice, threats to our democracy, and mass incarceration practices to go unchecked,'' said President and CEO Ana L. Oliveira of The New York Women's Foundation. "These grants allow us to authentically expand the geographic reach and impact of community-based solutions we believe are the keys to driving sustainable change for a more equitable tomorrow.''

Leveraging the growth and momentum of existing investments, The Foundation has renewed grants that will support ongoing work and authentically expand the reach and presence of community-based solutions to generate impact. Notable highlights include a $720,000 disbursement to fund and expand the next phase of a multi-year cohort with the Brooklyn Economic Justice Project (BEJP), and $620,000 awarded to sustain The Justice Fund as it moves its strategy and goals forward to help dismantle mass incarceration and its effects on families and communities in New York City.

Thanks to the continued financial support of NYWF and partnership with Fondation Chanel, BEJP will invest in several organizations working collectively to interrupt the negative impacts of gentrification while strengthening economic prosperity for women and gender expansive people and their families in Brooklyn. New members to lead Phase 2 include Brooklyn Movement Center, Brooklyn Level Up, East New York Community Land Trust and Brooklyn Cooperative Federal Credit Union. Together, the cohort will join current grantee partners Central Brooklyn Economic Development Corporation (CBEDC), Churches United for Fair Housing (CUFFH), Equality for Flatbush (E4F) and Justice Innovation's Brownsville Community Justice Center (BCJC) to collectively implement innovative approaches to new, more equitable economic systems that redistribute power and resources back to the community.

The Justice Fund is entering year five of its seven-year initiative in 2023, providing renewed support to 10 community-based and cross-sector solutions that significantly decrease the involvement of women, families and communities in all phases and aspects of the justice system. With a particular focus on closing Rikers Island, the fund will simultaneously invest in incarceration alternatives that promote justice, safety, and overall well-being.

Recent impact of this important work is evidenced by the 1-year anniversary of parole reform policy #LessIsMore championed by grantee partner Katal Center for Health, Equity and Justice in which 17,000 system-impacted people have already been discharged early from parole. Furthermore, Justice Fund grantee partner Transgender Law Center is tirelessly advancing advocacy that protects the transgender and gender non-conforming community, while challenging current anti-trans legislation at the State and Federal levels.

"We are excited about making a bold investment in equity and justice by supporting emerging and seasoned community leaders advancing meaningful and lasting social, cultural, and economic change. The critical work of our grantee partners will impact the lives of women and gender-expansive people in NYC and beyond,'' said Camille Emeagwali, Senior Vice President, Programs & Strategic Learning for The New York Women's Foundation.

About The New York Women's Foundation

The New York Women's Foundation is a voice for women and gender-expansive people and a force for change. The Foundation's mission is to create an equitable and just future for women and families. It achieves this goal by uniting cross-cultural and community alliances that ignite action. The Foundation invests in women-led, innovative, and bold community-based solutions that promote the economic security, safety, and health of the most underserved women. The Foundation has distributed more than $100 million in its 35-year existence to over 500 organizations, impacting millions of women and girls across New York City and beyond. To learn more about The New York Women's Foundation's work to transform lives, families, and communities, please visit www.nywf.org.

