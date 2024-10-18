FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The stunning Sun Princess – the newest, next-level Love Boat from Princess Cruises – debuted in North America this week, arriving in Ft. Lauderdale after a successful inaugural Mediterranean season.

A true engineering marvel, the new 177,882-ton, 4,300-guest Sun Princess was first introduced in the Mediterranean in February 2024. Award-winning actress and performer Hannah Waddingham officially welcomed the newest and most innovative Princess Cruises ship, serving as godmother during a star-studded naming ceremony in Barcelona in April.

The Newest Love Boat Has Arrived! Sun Princess Makes Highly Anticipated North American Debut for First Caribbean Season

"As Sun Princess begins cruising to the Caribbean from Port Everglades, we look forward to introducing new guests to the most impressive, luxurious and stunning Love Boat ever created." said John Padgett, Princess Cruises president. "We are proud to be home-porting this remarkable ship in Ft. Lauderdale and extend our deep appreciation to Port Everglades for their ongoing partnership."

Sun Princess sails a series of seven-day Eastern and Western Caribbean cruises, roundtrip from Ft. Lauderdale, October 14 through early April 2025.

"As we welcome Sun Princess to her homeport, we celebrate not just an extraordinary ship with an elevated design, but also the lovable legacy of Princess Cruises -- especially to our Greater Ft. Lauderdale community," said Joseph Morris, CEO and Port Director of Port Everglades. "Sailing on Sun Princess is certain to be a SUNsational experience for cruise guests launching their travels from Port Everglades."

After Sun Princess' maiden Mediterranean season, guests are raving about the ship's innovative design elements, unprecedented culinary experiences, showstopping entertainment, advanced technology and more. In early October, the Condé Nast Traveler Readers' Choice Awards recognized Sun Princess as #1 Mega Cruise in the United States. New for the inaugural Caribbean season, Sun Princess introduces the Sanctuary Collection – the ultimate in quiet luxury with exclusive access to serene retreats, premium amenities, lush accommodations and all-inclusive indulgences.

The Best Foodie Destination at Sea

Sun Princess serves up 30 inviting restaurant and bar venues with an unprecedented collection of celebrity collaborators, the finest ingredients and culinary experiences creating the greatest foodie destination at sea. Specialty and high-end dining experiences on Sun Princess include:

Spellbound by Magic Castle : Blending the captivating world of magic with the art of culinary and mixology to create an extraordinary, innovative and immersive dining experience, steeped in magic and adventure.

: Blending the captivating world of magic with the art of culinary and mixology to create an extraordinary, innovative and immersive dining experience, steeped in magic and adventure. Love by Britto: A high-end boutique restaurant with the most romantic view from the ship celebrating love and art from world-renowned artist Romero Britto .

A high-end boutique restaurant with the most romantic view from the ship celebrating love and art from world-renowned artist . Makoto Ocean : Reshaping traditional sushi with a creative approach, the Master of Edomae-style sushi, Chef Makoto Okuwa brings his 25 years of experience with a new concept crafting playful, exquisitely presented dishes paying tribute to Japanese traditions.

: Reshaping traditional sushi with a creative approach, the Master of Edomae-style sushi, Chef brings his 25 years of experience with a new concept crafting playful, exquisitely presented dishes paying tribute to Japanese traditions. The Butcher's Block by Dario : A new specialty pop-up restaurant from the world's most famous butcher Dario Cecchini , guests enjoy perfectly prepared beef and steak, including Cecchini's signature cuts.

: A new specialty pop-up restaurant from the world's most famous butcher , guests enjoy perfectly prepared beef and steak, including Cecchini's signature cuts. The Catch by Rudi: An exceptional dinner concept from renowned Chef Rudi Sodamin showcasing delectable treasures from the sea.

An exceptional dinner concept from renowned Chef showcasing delectable treasures from the sea. Love Line Premium Liquors Collection: Crafted in collaboration with renowned celebrities Matthew and Camila McConaughey , Pitbull, Liev Schreiber , Jason Aldean and Romero Britto , this exclusive line of wines and spirits promises an unparalleled experience for guests.

Crafted in collaboration with renowned celebrities , Pitbull, , and , this exclusive line of wines and spirits promises an unparalleled experience for guests. Pizza with Tony Gemignani : The 13-time World Pizza Champion and undisputed greatest pizza maker in modern history, Chef Gemignani has created five unique pizzas for Princess, further enhancing the line's position as offering the Best Pizza at Sea.

The 13-time World Pizza Champion and undisputed greatest pizza maker in modern history, Chef Gemignani has created five unique pizzas for Princess, further enhancing the line's position as offering the Best Pizza at Sea. Good Spirits at Sea with Rob Floyd: Destination-inspired, one-of-a-kind cocktail creations from celebrity mixologist Rob Floyd .

Showstopping Entertainment in Technically Advanced Spaces

The Princess Arena is the most technologically advanced theater at sea, offering showstopping and original productions, including performances in the round. At night, The Dome astonishes audiences with acrobatic Cirque Èloize performances, while the Piazza dazzles with a retractable stage and immersive Champagne Waterfall.

Elevated & Welcoming Accommodations

Sun Princess also features the cruise line's largest casino, two-story Lotus Spa, and an expanded retail space with more than 200 premium brands.

Offering endless balcony views, Sun Princess holds diverse accommodations to suit every preference with reimagined staterooms, exceptional suites, the new Sanctuary Collection, as well as new Cabana Mini-Suites with extra space for secluded outdoor relaxation.

Rooted in sustainability, Sun Princess is the first LNG (liquefied natural gas) vessel for the cruise line, reducing greenhouse gas emissions and features ingenious energy recovery systems for eco-conscious cruising.

Sun Princess cruises to the Caribbean and Mediterranean are on sale now. Additional information about Princess Cruises is available through a professional travel advisor, by calling 1-800-Princess (1-800-774-6237) or by visiting www.princess.com.

About Princess Cruises:

Princess Cruises is The Love Boat, the world's most iconic cruise brand that delivers dream vacations to millions of guests every year in the most sought-after destinations on the largest ships that offer elite service personalization and simplicity customary of small, yacht-class ships. Well-appointed staterooms, world class dining, grand performances, award-winning casinos and entertainment, luxurious spas, imaginative experiences and boundless activities blend with exclusive Princess MedallionClass service to create meaningful connections and unforgettable moments in the most incredible settings in the world - the Caribbean, Alaska, Panama Canal, Mexican Riviera, Europe, South America, Australia/New Zealand, the South Pacific, Hawaii, Asia, Canada/New England, Antarctica, and World Cruises. The company is part of Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE:CCL; NYSE:CUK).

SOURCE Princess Cruises