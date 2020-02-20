The newly patented Rinseroo, slip-on pet bather is set to make a big splash at the Global Pet Expo next week
Feb 20, 2020, 08:35 ET
CLARKSBURG, N.J., Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Rinseroo will be featured in the new products showcase at the event. The Expo is the pet industry's largest annual trade show featuring the newest, most innovative pet products on the market today.
"Our newly launched Rinseroo is already a top-selling pet product online. Next, we hope to scale into brick and mortar stores across the country and I believe that there is no better place than the Global Pet Expo to make that happen. We plan to impress a lot of buyers with our shower demonstrations of the Rinseroo in action." -Lisa Lane, Inventor.
What is a Rinseroo?
The Rinseroo is the first-of-its-kind, slip-on shower and sink attachment hose. It features a unique connector that stretches up to 10 times its original size without ripping. The product stretches over the showerhead or sink faucet and instantly transforms into a handy pet bathing tool.
The unique features of the Rinseroo:
- Super-stretch, slip-on connector
- Fits most showerheads and faucets up to 7" in diameter
- No-install design
- Mid-hose connector (allows the Rinseroo to be shortened for use in a sink)
- Coils up for easy storage
- Lightweight and portable
Why do pet parents need a Rinseroo?
There is nothing quite like a Rinseroo and pet parents love its no-install design. A Rinseroo can be used just about anywhere and it eliminates the hassle of having to fill a bucket over and over to wash a pet. Because it attaches so easily, pet baths are completed quickly and with less mess.
Benefits of a Rinseroo:
- Makes pet bath time/shower cleaning less messy
- Convenient
- Saves time
- Cost-effective
Why will pet buyers at the Global Pet Expo like the Rinseroo?
"The Rinseroo is truly a mass-market product. We launched just a few months ago to much success and are confident that the buyers at the Global Pet Expo will appreciate its value and see its sales potential. Every household should consider having a Rinseroo on hand because it is such a convenient and versatile tool."- Lisa Lane
Rinseroo awards, features, and recognition:
- Amazon Launchpad: #1 Hot New Release
- "A Discover What's Next Product" and a "Feel-Good Cleaning Find"
- Amazon's "Most Wished For" list
For more information, visit Rinseroo.com or Amazon.com.
CONTACT: Lisa Lane, 609-259-5414
SOURCE Rinseroo
