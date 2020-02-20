The newly patented Rinseroo, slip-on pet bather is set to make a big splash at the Global Pet Expo next week

What is a Rinseroo?

The Rinseroo is the first-of-its-kind, slip-on shower and sink attachment hose. It features a unique connector that stretches up to 10 times its original size without ripping. The product stretches over the showerhead or sink faucet and instantly transforms into a handy pet bathing tool.

The unique features of the Rinseroo:

Super-stretch, slip-on connector

Fits most showerheads and faucets up to 7" in diameter

No-install design

Mid-hose connector (allows the Rinseroo to be shortened for use in a sink)

Coils up for easy storage

Lightweight and portable

Why do pet parents need a Rinseroo?

There is nothing quite like a Rinseroo and pet parents love its no-install design. A Rinseroo can be used just about anywhere and it eliminates the hassle of having to fill a bucket over and over to wash a pet. Because it attaches so easily, pet baths are completed quickly and with less mess.

Benefits of a Rinseroo:

Makes pet bath time/shower cleaning less messy

Convenient

Saves time

Cost-effective

Why will pet buyers at the Global Pet Expo like the Rinseroo?

"The Rinseroo is truly a mass-market product. We launched just a few months ago to much success and are confident that the buyers at the Global Pet Expo will appreciate its value and see its sales potential. Every household should consider having a Rinseroo on hand because it is such a convenient and versatile tool."- Lisa Lane

Rinseroo awards, features, and recognition:

Amazon Launchpad: #1 Hot New Release

"A Discover What's Next Product" and a "Feel-Good Cleaning Find"

Amazon's "Most Wished For" list

For more information, visit Rinseroo.com or Amazon.com.

CONTACT: Lisa Lane, 609-259-5414

SOURCE Rinseroo

