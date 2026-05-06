The Next Frontier in Gut Health is Man's Best Friend. New Study on Breakthrough Postbiotic from Kingdom Shows Improved Stool Quality in Dogs

Second peer-reviewed publication in Pets confirms Superculture® Pet Immune delivers clinically measurable gut health improvements within 28 days

NEW YORK, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kingdom, a pioneer of clinically validated Superculture® ingredients targeting unmet pet health needs, announced today the publication of a second peer-reviewed study on its Superculture® Pet Immune ingredient in the journal Pets, further validating the ingredient's ability to positively impact canine gut health with measurable outcomes. The newly published research demonstrates that Superculture® Pet Immune significantly improved stool quality in dogs with loose stools in just 28 days.

The research builds on Kingdom's first peer-reviewed publication on Superculture® Pet Immune, which demonstrated results in itching, skin and coat health, and gut microbiome diversity. Together, the two publications establish Superculture® Pet Immune as the only postbiotic ingredient with published clinical evidence supporting improvements in stool quality, skin and coat health, occasional itching, and gut microbiome diversity in pets.

As pet parents increasingly seek out science-backed products, the findings position Kingdom at the forefront of a fast-evolving pet wellness category where visible benefits are essential.

"The bar for evidence in pet nutrition has been far too low for too long," said Ravi Sheth, PhD, co-founder and chief scientific officer at Kingdom. "With two peer-reviewed publications now validating real, measurable outcomes with Superculture® Pet Immune, we're giving our partners something the category has lacked: clinical proof and rigorous science that consumers can trust."

Clinically Validated to Improve Stool Quality in Dogs

The newly published placebo-controlled study, A Novel Postbiotic Improves Stool Consistency in Dogs, evaluated the effects of Superculture® Pet Immune on healthy dogs with loose stools over 28 days. Results showed:

Half (50%) of dogs in the treatment group improved, compared to just one in ten (10%) in the placebo group

Significant improvement in stool quality by day 28, measured using the industry-standard stool scoring system, the Waltham Fecal Score

Normal gut health markers remained within healthy ranges throughout the study, indicating no disruption to fecal parameters such as pH, % dry matter, IgA, calprotectin, and short-chain fatty acids

"What makes this study so meaningful is that it shows a clear, statistically significant improvement in stool quality – an outcome other postbiotics have struggled to demonstrate," said Aylesse Sordillo, PhD, principal scientist of clinical development at Kingdom. "In a category crowded with claims that fail to translate into measurable results, this kind of evidence sets a new bar for pet parents looking for products that actually work."

In addition, the study reinforced the potential for changes in the gut microbiome composition of dogs consuming Superculture® Pet Immune, in line with the first study on the ingredient in Animals. The results indicate changes in 16 different gut bacteria in the treatment group compared to just one in the placebo group. Across both published studies, Superculture® Pet Immune consistently targets the gut microbiome alongside benefits to stool quality, itch, and skin and coat health, supporting microbiome modulation as a central feature of the ingredient.

Setting a New Standard for Evidence-Based Pet Wellness

The publication comes at a critical time for the pet health industry. Brands are under greater pressure to substantiate product claims with published clinical evidence, especially as proactive and preventive care becomes increasingly important amid rising veterinary costs.

Kingdom's Superculture® ingredients are already being incorporated into products from over a dozen leading brands, including Dinovite, Native Pet, and Woof. One new product formulated with Superculture® Pet Immune was recently recognized as the #2 Best Dog Product at the 2026 Global Pet Expo.

About Kingdom

Kingdom creates and sells natural functional ingredients that actually work. The company partners with leading pet brands to deliver clinically validated Superculture® ingredients targeting oral, immune, skin, and gut health, enabling real efficacy and differentiated product claims. Kingdom is headquartered in Brooklyn, NY.

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Kingdom