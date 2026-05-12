Two New Studies Show Breakthrough Superculture® Ingredients Are Putting an End to Doggy Breath

Clinical trials published in the Journal of Veterinary Dentistry prove clinical reductions in bad breath compounds and positive impact on oral microbiome with proprietary ingredient, Superculture® Pet Oral

NEW YORK, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kingdom, a pioneer of clinically-validated Superculture® ingredients to target unmet pet health needs, announced today the publication of two new peer-reviewed studies on Superculture® Pet Oral in the Journal of Veterinary Dentistry (JOVD), one of the industry's most respected scientific journals. These build on Kingdom's first publication on the ingredient last year, bringing the total to three peer-reviewed studies on Superculture® Pet Oral, establishing it as the most clinically validated oral health postbiotic on the market.

The announcement comes at a pivotal moment in the pet industry. As owners treat pets like family members more than ever, demand is growing for preventative, at-home solutions that are both effective and trustworthy. What's more, pet dental care is one of the most significant expenses pet owners can experience amid rising veterinary costs, and often one least covered by insurance. Superculture® Pet Oral offers the most clinically-validated postbiotic to support oral health without active brushing or mechanical abrasion. The findings mark a fundamental shift from masking poor oral health to actually targeting the root cause, and delivering real, noticeable outcomes to pet parents, with fresher breath in as little as 7-14 days.

"The pet industry is increasingly adapting to the humanization of pets, with pressure for real, quality products and not just marketing language," said Ravi Sheth, co-founder and chief scientific officer at Kingdom. "Human and pet health standards are converging. Biotics are no longer just a buzz word, but a performance category recognized for their measurable improvements. For both themselves and their pets, people want ingredients with visible results backed by clinical evidence."

Clinically Proven to Reduce Bad Breath, Fast

The first study, Canine halitosis improved with a postbiotic, a validation study, highlights the effectiveness of Superculture® Pet Oral at a lower daily dose, showing:

A 26% reduction in bad breath compounds compared to the placebo group within 14 days

True prevention of worsening breath, with placebo dogs experiencing a 38% increase in odor-causing compounds

This study follows the ingredient's first peer-reviewed publication in Animals last year, reinforcing that even at a lower dose, it delivers consistent results. The core difference is in timeframe, with the higher doses achieving results in as little as 7 days, and the lower dose achieving results in 14 days.

Targets Issues in the Oral Microbiome at the Root

A second study, A postbiotic positively shifts the canine oral microbiome, shows why it works, with quantification of volatile sulfur producing colonies and a metagenomic analysis looking at how these postbiotics positively impact the oral microbiome by shifting the mix of bacteria in the mouth away from those responsible for bad breath and plaque formation. Findings saw:

An overall shift in the microbiome, including reduction in abundance of nine times as many pathogen-associated bacteria compared to placebo group in just 7 days

Of those reduced, 6 out of 9 were associated with oral biofilms that may contribute to bad breath

A trend toward a 44% reduction in odor-causing bacterial colonies by day seven

"Pet parents are increasingly skeptical of products that promise results but don't deliver anything noticeable," said Aylesse Sordillo, principal scientist at Kingdom. "What sets this research apart is that it connects rigorous clinical data with results people can actually see – and smell – in their pets, like fresher breath within weeks."

Kingdom is meeting the moment head-on as it continues to invest in rigorous, peer-reviewed research designed not only to measure efficacy but also to connect scientific proof with real-world benefits. With these publications, Kingdom now has five peer-reviewed clinical studies on its Superculture® ingredients – each independently vetted by experts in the field. Superculture® Pet Oral is already used by more than a dozen leading pet food and supplement brands, including Dinovite, Native Pet, and Woof. These new publications further strengthen its value, bringing both pet parents and brand partners a level of trust and clinical validation formerly absent in this space.

About Kingdom

Kingdom creates and sells natural functional ingredients that actually work. The company is the trusted ingredient partner of top pet brands, with two clinically validated Superculture® ingredients for oral and immune health driving industry-leading efficacy and enabling new marketing claims for brands. Kingdom is headquartered in Brooklyn, NY.

SOURCE Kingdom