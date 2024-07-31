The Next Solutions Group Hires Carolyn Nagle as Vice President

AUSTIN, Texas and NEW YORK, July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Next Solutions Group (NSG), an award winning reputation management firm, announced today that it has named Carolyn Nagle as Vice President. Nagle was most recently an Integrated Strategic Communications Manager at Bayer, the multinational life sciences company. In her new role, Carolyn will be supporting clients across the globe and will report to Raymond F. Kerins Jr., Chief Executive Officer of NSG.

Carolyn Nagle, Vice President

"I'm incredibly thrilled to welcome Carolyn to our NSG team and work alongside her again," said Kerins, on whose team Nagle previously worked at Bayer. "Her experience, knowledge and character make her a tremendous addition to this strong and growing team, and she will be an important part of the work we do for our clients to advance and protect reputation."

As a member of NSG's senior leadership team, Nagle joins a group of highly experienced professionals that includes Justin Blum, a former Senior Editor and Reporter at Bloomberg News and the Washington Post, Michael Harley, former National Security Agency and military intelligence officer, and Dan Childs, a former Managing Editor at ABC News and Director of External Communications at Bayer U.S. Each member of the team brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to NSG's priority focus areas of corporate reputation, issues management, business intelligence, and cybersecurity.

"I am honored and excited to join this dynamic and innovative agency, dedicated to protecting and advancing the reputation of its NSG partners. Working alongside such talented professionals is an incredible opportunity," Nagle said. "I'm delighted to bring my extensive experience within external communications, issues management and pharmaceutical products to this world-class agency."

Nagle has spent over a decade with Bayer, working in various roles across the U.S. Communications department, including Operations, External Communications, Women's Healthcare and Oncology. This includes implementing organizational efficiencies, advancing and protecting the company's reputation through earned, paid and owned media, along with overseeing the IUD and Prostate business.

A native of New Jersey, Nagle holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Global Communication and Media from Ramapo College of New Jersey.

About The Next Solutions Group

The Next Solutions Group specializes in corporate reputation/issues management, business intelligence, and cybersecurity and is a member of The Next Practices Group (NPG).

NSG's senior team of professionals has a broad range of experience in business, government, and journalism. We have supported C-suite executives, top government officials, military, and non-profit leaders.

We protect and advance our clients' reputation while ensuring alignment with organizational objectives. We support and coach executives and leaders in preparation for engagement with key audiences, including investors, employees, regulators, and journalists. At a time when companies and their leaders are coming under relentless assault online, we monitor the clear, deep, and dark web to protect their safety and reputation.

We represent multinational companies in sectors including healthcare, technology, consumer goods and financial services. Our senior leaders are engaged. We do the day-to-day work. We have engaged with companies that have been under investigations by various governmental agencies, including the Justice Department and the Federal Trade Commission. We have worked on class action lawsuits, executive issues/transitions, corporate layoffs, anti-corporate activism, and cyber/ransomware attacks. Our work has also included M&A, regulatory and product issues such as recalls.

NPG is a founder-driven consortium of firms that form common teams to create perpetual competitive advantage and value for clients. The group's combined expertise in leading organizations and in the key disciplines of data science, technology, digital media, issues management, cybersecurity, and marketing communications powers new models and a new approach to doing business.

