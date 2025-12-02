"The Next Verse" Global Music Movement Invites the World to Add Their Voice and Help End Hunger

Inspired by the 40th anniversary of "We Are the World," The Next Verse initiative - led by Tony Robbins and legendary Grammy producer, Jimmy Jam, powered by Zoom - is uniting artists, fans, and radio listeners to support the 100 Billion Meals Challenge.

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "The Next Verse" is a bold new song by the global music initiative inspired by We Are the World on its 40th anniversary. Spearheaded by Tony Robbins and produced by legendary hitmakers Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis, the campaign invites artists, fans, and media around the world to come together, create a new global anthem, and help end hunger through the 100 Billion Meals Challenge in partnership with Zoom. Confirmed artists include Dr. Dre, Janet Jackson, Pitbull, and Andrea Bocelli, among many other legendary artists around the globe.

Global hunger has reached staggering levels: Every 10 seconds, a child dies of hunger, and the number of people nearing starvation has surged from 80 million to 280 million since 2019. In response, the 100 Billion Meals Challenge , co-founded by Tony Robbins and Nobel Peace Prize Winner, Gov. David Beasley, already delivering 62 billion meals in just three years, aims to provide 100 billion meals in a decade, tackling the crisis at a scale large enough to close the hunger gap and transform the future of food.

"Hunger is one of the greatest solvable challenges of our time," said Tony Robbins, co-founder of the 100 Billion Meals Challenge. "No child should ever go to bed wondering where their next meal is coming from. That's why this challenge exists - to bring together the resources, the innovation, and the collective will to deliver 100 billion meals and to reshape the future of food for generations to come."

"This is the power of music, the power of unity. We're making something that saves lives, touches hearts, and lives forever, all over the world," said Jimmy Jam, prolific producer of 'The Next Verse.' "I encourage everyone to join us in this movement."

The Next Verse invites people around the world to participate creatively and contribute directly to ending hunger through multiple levels of engagement:

How Anyone, Anywhere Can Participate

1. Join the December 16 Global Recording Experience

Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis will lead a live recording session at the iHeart Theater in Burbank, with global participation powered by Zoom.

Free: Anyone can stream the event live at no cost by registering at 100billionmeals.org





Anyone can stream the event live at no cost by registering at $10 Donation: Grants access to the full Zoom experience, where you can capture your experience with the artist and participate live. $10 provides 44 meals to those in need.





Grants access to the full Zoom experience, where you can capture your experience with the artist and participate live. Become A Lifesaver Member for $19.95/Month: Includes access to the live Zoom experience and a chance to appear in the final recording in the Lifesaver 'Next Verse' Chorus with a special Zoom background, PLUS get the opportunity to be invited to join in person in Los Angeles on the 16th. Members provide 1,000+ meals per year and receive additional perks and announcements throughout the year.

2. Submit a Verse

Creators, choirs, classrooms, and fans worldwide can record and upload their own verse, hook, or harmony to any social media platform, tagging #TheNextVerse and @100BillionMeals. Selected submissions will be featured in the official music video. The official instrumental is available at https://www.100billionmeals.org/the-next-verse-song

Stream The World Premiere on December 25

The final song and video will premiere globally on Christmas Day across all streaming platforms.

How Participation Directly Powers Impact

Every verse, every ticket, and every stream directly contributes to ending hunger through the 100 Billion Meals Challenge, co-founded by Tony Robbins.

Proceeds from "The Next Verse" will go to fight hunger in the United States and globally through partnerships with Feeding America, UNICEF, Food 4 Education, To Move Mountains, Dream Center, and All Hands & Hearts.

A Call to Media, Artists, and Fans

Media partners across the country and around the world are invited to help share the story, drive listeners to https://www.100billionmeals.org/ , and encourage their communities to "add their verse" and support the 100 Billion Meals Challenge through donations and participation.

Interview & Media Opportunities

Interview opportunities are available with:

Tony Robbins Jimmy Jam, producer of "The Next Verse" Representatives of the 100 Billion Meals Challenge Select artists and campaign collaborators Zoom Chief Ecosystem Officer, Brendan Ittelson Zoom Head of Client Innovation, Andy Carluccio

To learn more about how you can participate, please visit https://www.100billionmeals.org/ .

About The Next Verse

The Next Verse is a global music-driven initiative inspired by the 40th anniversary of We Are the World. Spearheaded by Tony Robbins and produced by legendary hitmaker Jimmy Jam, The Next Verse invites artists, fans, and communities worldwide to contribute to a participatory song and campaign that harnesses the power of music to unite, heal, and drive real change.

About the 100 Billion Meals Challenge

The 100 Billion Meals Challenge is a humanitarian campaign focused on delivering billions of meals to communities facing hunger and famine worldwide. Working with trusted on-the-ground partners, the initiative is actively delivering life-saving food and resources to vulnerable populations in high-need regions.

About Zoom

Zoom (NASDAQ:ZM) provides the AI-first, open work platform built for human connection and purposefully designed to move conversations to completion. From entrepreneurs to global enterprises, customers choose Zoom to seamlessly collaborate, communicate, and drive outcomes across meetings, chat, phone, contact center, events, and more — all with the built-in assistance of Zoom AI Companion. Founded in 2011, Zoom is headquartered in San Jose, CA. For more information, visit zoom.com.

