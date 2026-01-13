Tony Robbins Announces Seventh Annual Time to Rise Summit, Attracting 1 Million+ Global Participants

The free event happening January 29-31 offers proven strategies to build clarity and

momentum for a breakthrough year

PALM BEACH, Fla., Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global life and business strategist Tony Robbins has unveiled the 2026 Time to Rise Summit, helping participants gain clarity on their priorities, ignite momentum, and build strategies that turn goals into measurable results. The free, three-day event—now in its seventh year—will take place virtually from January 29-31, 2026, from 2-5 p.m. ET daily.

After years of constant change and daily uncertainty, people are wondering, "When do I get to focus on MY life again?" The answer is right now. That's why this annual global movement has served more than five million participants since its inception. The 2026 event is expected to be the largest yet, attracting participants seeking practical tools to shift from reactive management to intentional creation in their lives.

"People don't need more information. They need clarity. They need momentum. And they need a strategy they can actually live by," Robbins said. "Time to Rise exists to provide exactly that—a framework for reclaiming emotional strength, sharpening focus and building real strategies for success."

Over the three days, Robbins guides participants through proven systems to break unproductive patterns, rebuild certainty, and design a year aligned with their deepest values. The concentrated training delivers a seven-step system for creating absolute clarity, a personalized 2026 Breakthrough Plan for sustainable success, and scientifically backed methods for immediate and lasting transformation.

The event's impact has been life-changing for participants, demonstrating profound personal transformation.

"This event completely changed my trajectory," said past attendee Steve B. "Within one year, I increased my income by $80k, lost 90 pounds and married the girl of my dreams. I never imagined how beautiful life could be."

Despite its global scale, the Time to Rise Summit remains completely free—a deliberate choice reflecting Robbins' commitment to service and access. "If someone is willing to show up, they deserve the tools," Robbins said. "Time to Rise is about legacy—not mine, but what people choose to build with their lives."

Registration is now open at TimeToRiseSummit.com.

About Tony Robbins

Tony Robbins is a No. 1 New York Times bestselling author, entrepreneur, and philanthropist. He is the chairman of a holding company comprised of more than 110 privately held businesses with combined sales exceeding $10 billion annually. Recognized by Fortune as the "CEO Whisperer," Robbins has advised four U.S. presidents, world-class athletes, and business leaders including Salesforce.com founder Marc Benioff. His work has reached more than 100 million people from 195 countries. Through his partnership with Feeding America, Robbins has helped deliver over 62 billion meals to those in need.

