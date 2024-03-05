The Next Wave of No-Alcohol Beverages in the United States, 2023 Study - Alkaline Waters, Alcohol Alternatives, Cannabis Drinks, Kids Drinks, Plant-based Waters, Probiotics and Yerba Mate Guayusa

DUBLIN, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Next Wave of No-Alcohol Beverages in the U.S. 2023" report from Beverage Marketing has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

From alkaline waters, alcohol alternatives, cannabis drinks and kids drinks to plant-based waters, probiotics and yerba mate guayusa (and all the many many innovative segments from a-z), this report looks at the segments and brands that are invigorating the marketplace.

It scrutinizes the always-changing beverage industry, identifying and quantifying emerging and niche non-alcoholic beverage categories, discussing companies of growing significance and describing what could be the next big thing. It also looks at the consumer market drivers and other factors that are inspiring entrepreneurial spirit, impacting innovation, functionality and new product development.

The Answers You Need

In an industry where evolution and innovation are constants, this report provides in-depth analysis of ways innovation is changing the beverage landscape through the emergence of new categories and brands. It also provides an overview of defining trends spurring developments in new categories. It also looks at the fast-growing liquid refreshment beverage companies, discusses their performance and indicates what makes them noteworthy.

Report Features

Get a comprehensive overview of several fledgling beverage segments, some of which are poised to become the next big thing. For added market perspective, the entrepreneurial brands that comprise the burgeoning beverage categories are anchored in the context of more-established beverage market.

To provide context to the research findings, the report discusses factors that have led to the development of new beverage segments despite the relative maturity of the packaged beverage market as a whole.

Backed by reliable, all-sales-channel-inclusive data, readers get a thorough understanding of key facets of emerging beverage markets including:

Analysis of industry trends and quantification of emerging non-alcoholic beverage categories and sub-segments.

Discussion of the types of companies driving innovation - from the traditional large beverage companies to entrepreneurs.

Insight from our up and coming market research analysts' on the factors driving innovation into new beverage types.

Analysis of niche and emerging segments including high-end water, cannabis-infused beverages, gut health, premium sodas, mixers and alcohol alternatives, dairy alternatives, premium ready-to-drink teas, coconut water, essence waters, kombucha, HPP/cleanses, ready-to-drink protein drinks, meal replacement, shots, functional beverages, probiotics, energy drinks, premium kids' beverages, ready-to-drink coffee and more.

Discussion of companies with distinctive brands in each nascent and new segment.

Our up and coming beverage companies market research analysis takes on the brands to watch in the various non-alcohol sectors and what they are doing to differentiate themselves. It also discusses the strengths of various emerging brands and categories and the challenges they'll face going forward.

Questions answered include:

What new categories are enlivening the U.S. beverage market?

How big are these emerging sectors and why are they worthy of being on your radar?

What trends characterize the various up-and-coming beverage types entering the marketplace?

Which companies enjoy the backing of industry veterans and strong financial resources, and which do not?

Which beverage companies and brands show the most promise for success in the competitive U.S. marketplace?

Which companies could become takeover targets in the near future?

THE NEXT WAVE OF NO-ALCOHOL BEVERAGE COMPANIES

HIGH-END WATER

Overview

Sparkling ICE

Zen WTR

Liquid Death

Path

Icelandic Glacial

Flow Water

Proud Source/Source Global

blk

Nirvana Springs

Alkaline88

Aquahydrate

Eternal

Voss

Perfect Hydration

Just Water

Boxed Water is Better

Richard's Rainwater

Rambler Sparkling Water

Evamor

Waiakea Hawaiian Volcanic Water

Hawaii Volcanic

Hy Vida

HFactor

Aqua Carpatica

Jove

Rebel Beverage Labs (Loftiwater)

Splendor

DAIRY AND DAIRY ALTERNATIVE BEVERAGES

Overview

Califia Farms

Ripple Foods

Oatly

SunOpta

Saputo

A2 Milk

Alexandre Family Farm

Sproud

New Barn

Malk

Three Trees

Milkadamia

Mooala

Elmhurst 1925 Milked

Koita

Panos Farms

Borden Dairy

Hart Dairy

Spylt

NotCo

Strive Altmilks/Perfect Day

TurtleTree

Imagindairy

Numilk

Minor Figures

Nutpods

Good Karma

Oatbox

Hope & Sesame

Oddlygood (Valio)

Hazelicious

SODAS

Overview

Zevia

Tractor Soda

Reed's

Boylan's

Jones Soda

Dry Soda

Sprecher

Maine Root

Bruce Cost Ginger Ale

Cheerwine

Grown-up Soda (GuS)

United Sodas of America

Fresquita

Original New York Seltzer

Clearly Canadian

Bundaberg

New Wave Soda

Uncle Waithley's Vincy Brew

Green Bee Soda

JUICE

Overview

Bolthouse Farms

Calypso Lemonade

Sambazon

Bossa Nova

Zola Acai

Mamma Chia

Ralph & Charlie's

Cheribundi

Uncle Matt's Organics

Natalie's Orchid Island

Swoon

Sol-Ti

De La Calle Tepache

Ruby Hibiscus Water

Cawston Press

Barfresh Group

Chiki Chiki Boom Boom

Boom Agua Bonita

Gunna

Poppilu Antioxidant Lemonade

Smart Pressed Juice

Pressed

New Tree Fruit Co.

Better Juice

Phyll

Fruitish, Krisp Flavas

Orange Toucan Moringa

HYDRATION/ENHANCED WATER

Overview

Prime Hydration

Electrolit

Revitalyte

Biolyte

Recover 180

Roar Organic

BioSteel

Lemon Perfect

Waterdrop

Ready Nutrition

A-Game

Hoist

Coco5

Greater Than

DripDrop

SOS Hydration

Hydrant

Barcode

Nooma

Halo

Play Mode

BYLT

Berri Fit

Dyla Brands (Stur Liquid Water Enhancer)

(Stur Liquid Water Enhancer) Local Weather

Leisure Project

Wet Hydration

Smootch

READY-TO-DRINK TEA

Overview

AriZona

Milo's Famous Sweet Tea

Joe Tea

Just Ice Tea

Sweet Leaf/Tradewinds

Seven Teas

Saint James Tea

Humanitea

Shaka Tea

EquiTea

Brooklyn Best

Halfday

Twrl

Minna

Argo Tea

MatchaBar

Moonshine Sweet Tea

Ryl

Weird Tea

Bad Tea

Unsweet Organics

TeaOnic

HopTea/HopLark

Rishi

Thaiwala

Bhakti Chai

Bos Rooibos

Cusa Powdered Tea

Tea Drops

Sarilla Draft Tea

Doc's Tea

Dona Chai

Zest Tea

Tea of a Kind

8th Wonder

Enroot

Leelanau

Ku Cha

Yaupon Teahouse & Apothecary

Ilex Organics/Yaupon Brothers

PLANT-BASED WATERS

Overview

Vita Coco

Zico

Harmless Harvest

C2O

Obrigado Coconut Water

Blue Monkey

Waikoko

Taja Coconut

CoAqua Coconut Water

Eliya Coconut Water

Buddha Brands

Once Upon a Coconut

100 Coconuts

Genius Juice

Treo Fruit & Birch Water

& Birch Water Sap!

Sapsucker

True Nopal Cactus Water

Caliwater

Pricklee

Pickle Juice

Tsamma Watermelon/Sarah's Homegrown

Bhoomi Cane Water

Reveal

Mela Water

KoKoMio

ESSENCE WATERS

Overview

Hint Water

LaCroix/Curate

Waterloo Sparkling

Spindrift

Hal's Seltzer

Sound Sparkling Water

Sanzo

Heywell

KOMBUCHA

Overview

GT's Kombucha

Health-Ade

Brew Dr. Kombucha

Humm Kombucha

Revive Kombucha

Better Booch + Live Kombucha

Remedy Drinks

Marin Kombucha

Buchi

Rise Kombucha

Rowdy Mermaid

Mobtown Fermentation (Wild Bay Kombucha)

Aqua ViTea

WhaleBird

Element

KTonic

Greenbelt

Bear's Fruit

BKE

Kombucha Town

Holy Kombucha

Cove

Walker Brothers

