The NHP Foundation and Gibson Spyre Selected as Development Partners for Affordable Housing Project in Fairfax County's Bailey's Crossroads

Team will create 160 affordable homes

NEW YORK, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The NHP Foundation (NHPF), a national mission-based developer dedicated to preserving and creating sustainable, service-enriched affordable housing, along with Gibson Spyre, a veteran-owned Virginia development firm, have been selected by the Fairfax County Redevelopment and Housing Authority (FCRHA) to redevelop 5831 Columbia Pike in Bailey's Crossroads, Virginia.

The proposed community marks an important step in one of NHPF's strategic target markets for growth and represents a significant opportunity to bring service-enriched affordable housing to this diverse and rapidly evolving area.

"This development offers a powerful example of how local government, non-profits, and community-based partners can work together to advance equitable development and opportunity for all," said Eric Price, President and CEO of NHPF, adding, "Northern Virginia is a region we have long identified as essential to our mission of expanding affordable housing opportunities in the DC metro area."

Under a proposed 99-year ground lease with Fairfax County, NHPF and Gibson Spyre will develop approximately 160 affordable homes, the majority designated as two- and three-bedroom units, in a sustainable building that will also include space dedicated to nonprofit service providers and extensive open spaces.

The development aligns with the County's One Fairfax policy, ensuring that equity and opportunity are built into every major County program, policy, and service. It also responds directly to community needs identified through outreach to local service providers already active in the neighborhood.

"We're proud to bring our Virginia-based experience and deep community relationships to this transformational project," added Tom Gibson, President of Gibson Spyre. "Our partnership with NHPF and Fairfax County will deliver not just affordable homes, but a thriving community hub where families can live, learn, and grow for generations."

The team anticipates beginning entitlement and community outreach in 2026, with construction anticipated to start in 2028. Once complete, it will offer a lasting model for equitable, mixed-use community development, combining mission-driven ownership, long-term affordability, and deep community engagement.

"We are grateful for our partnership with Fairfax County and look forward to working with the community to create an inclusive place that expands opportunity," said lead developer Pamela Lee. "This project represents a hopeful step for families across the County."

About The NHP Foundation (NHPF)

The NHP Foundation (NHPF) is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit real estate corporation founded in 1989. With over three decades of experience in affordable housing acquisition, investment, development and construction, NHPF's team brings together deep knowledge of real estate fundamentals, attention to changing resident and community needs, and the expertise required to make sound investment decisions. We are also committed to providing equitable, tailored resident services programs, powered by our subsidiary, Operation Pathways, which offers Family-Centered Coaching to families facing poverty and hardship. Through strategic partnerships with financial institutions, the public sector, faith-based organizations, and other nonprofits, NHPF currently owns and operates 63 properties across 15 states and the District of Columbia, serving over 25,000 residents. For more information, please visit www.nhpfoundation.org.

About Gibson Spyre

Gibson Spyre, LLC, is a veteran-owned business providing consulting and development services for multifamily developers and public entities in the fields of affordable housing, veteran housing, and economic development. The business is a verified veteran-owned small business (VOSB) as determined by the U.S. Small Business Administration and is a small, micro business as designated by the Commonwealth of Virginia Department of Small Business and Supplier Diversity.

