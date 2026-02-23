The NHP Foundation Strengthens Board Leadership with New Appointments and Expanded Roles--Enhancements Position Organization for Significant 2026 Growth

Board Chair Glynna Christian, Senior Managing Director, Head of Technology & AI Law at TIAA, completes her first year as the Chair of the Board and continues to guide NHPF's governance strategy. Her expertise in corporate innovation and AI policy supports NHPF's efforts to thoughtfully integrate technology across the affordable housing sector. "I am excited to meld my passions for law, technology, and housing to create meaningful change in the markets where NHPF operates," said Christian. "The future of housing will depend on navigating innovation, risk, and opportunity side by side."

NHPF also welcomed two distinguished leaders to its Board of Trustees:

Jeffrey Scruggs, Managing Director and Former Business Unit Leader of the Public Sector and Infrastructure Group within the Capital Solutions Group at Goldman Sachs, brings more than three decades of leadership in municipal finance, including prior service as Managing Director and Director of the Public Finance Investment Banking Group at UBS Securities. "Joining NHPF's Board of Trustees offers an opportunity to help advance innovative financing strategies that expand access to safe, affordable homes."

Adrianne Todman, CEO of the National Rental Home Council and former Deputy Secretary of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), adds deep policy expertise and operational leadership. "I look forward to advancing NHPF's mission of creating and preserving affordable housing. Housing stability is transformative, and NHPF's work to expand opportunity and strengthen communities is vital."

In addition, NHPF Trustee Lisa Anastos, Founding Partner at TECHhood Ventures & Advisory, was appointed Chair of External Affairs. Anastos brings more than two decades of leadership serving on boards at major nonprofits, NGOs and arts institutions, driving marketing, fundraising, strategic communications, and brand development. "I am honored to step into this role at such a pivotal moment for NHPF," stated Anastos. "Affordable housing is the cornerstone of building healthy, resilient communities, and I look forward to advancing NHPF's work through strategic partnerships, increased visibility, and cross-sector collaboration that strengthens neighborhoods nationwide."

"With this broad-based array of talent and skillsets, NHPF is well-positioned to expand its affordable and workforce housing portfolio and deepen its impact in the year ahead," said Eric Price, President & CEO of NHPF. "The depth of our board's experience will allow us to continue to innovate and grow."

About The NHP Foundation

The NHP Foundation (NHPF) is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit real estate corporation founded in 1989. With over three decades of experience in affordable housing acquisition, investment, development and construction, NHPF's team brings together deep knowledge of real estate fundamentals, attention to changing resident and community needs, and the expertise required to make sound investment decisions. We are also committed to providing equitable, tailored resident services programs, powered by our subsidiary, Operation Pathways, which offers Family-Centered Coaching to families facing poverty and hardship. Through strategic partnerships with financial institutions, the public sector, faith-based organizations, and other nonprofits, NHPF currently owns and operates 62 properties across 16 states and the District of Columbia serving over 25,000 residents. For more information, please visit www.nhpfoundation.org.

