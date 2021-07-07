The NICB Announces Its Inaugural 'Contractor Fraud Awareness Week'

"After every natural catastrophe, NICB investigators on the ground see contractors move in to impacted regions offering their services to help people get their homes put back together," said David Glawe, president and CEO of the National Insurance Crime Bureau. "Most of the time, these contractors are honorable and do good, solid work. Unfortunately, there are those that have other motivations and attempt to take advantage of the stresses and strains disaster victims experience, pressure them to sign a contract, ask for payment in advance and then do shoddy or no work at all."

Contractor Fraud Awareness Week is dedicated to spreading the word about these bad actors. Throughout the week, NICB and its partners will distribute materials via social media with the hashtag #CFAW2021. Materials in part include tips on how to identify potentially questionable contractors, sharing real stories of real contractor fraud victims, a contractor search checklist to assist victims of natural disasters through the hiring process, where to report fraud should you suspect it, and a Twitter Chat with event partner AARP. On July 14th, NICB President and CEO David Glawe will appear on local television networks across the country in states notorious for natural disasters discussing post-disaster fraud.

"The more people know about the fraud problem post-disaster, the better equipped they will be in identifying it and avoiding it," added Glawe. "The best way to get the word out is through a combined effort of not only NICB and its partners, but also from individuals joining the cause."

Disaster victims shouldn't be victimized twice. For more information about Contractor Fraud Awareness Week and how to become a partner, visit the NICB website and the Contractor Fraud Awareness Week web page to join the National Insurance Crime Bureau on the front line to educate consumers on how they can protect themselves following a catastrophe. Sign up now to partner in NICB's inaugural Contractor Fraud Awareness Week.

REPORT FRAUD: Anyone with information concerning insurance fraud or vehicle theft can report it anonymously by calling toll-free 800.TEL.NICB (800.835.6422) or submitting a form on our website.

