The NIKKOR Z Expansion Continues: Nikon Announces Two New Z Mount Optics With The Addition Of The Versatile NIKKOR Z 24-200MM f/4-6.3 VR And Wide-Angle NIKKOR Z 20MM f/1.8 S Lenses

MELVILLE, N.Y., Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Nikon Inc. announced two new full frame lenses to the rapidly expanding NIKKOR Z lineup. With the addition of the versatile, lightweight NIKKOR Z 24-200mm f/4-6.3 VR and the ultra-wide NIKKOR Z 20mm f/1.8 S, Nikon continues to demonstrate the superior optical capabilities of its NIKKOR Z lenses, made possible by the advanced technology of the revolutionary Z mount. The NIKKOR Z 24-200mm f/4-6.3 VR boasts a broad 24-200mm zoom range with the power and versatility to make it a staple for travel and everyday photography. Meanwhile, the NIKKOR Z 20mm f/1.8 S expands the f/1.8 line of NIKKOR Z lenses, offering an extremely fast aperture and a vast field of view, ideal for enthusiasts and pros shooting landscapes, architecture or the night sky.

"With the launch of the NIKKOR Z 24-200mm f/4-6.3 VR and NIKKOR Z 20mm f/1.8 S, Nikon remains dedicated to rapidly expanding the lens options for Z users," said Jay Vannatter, Executive Vice President, Nikon Inc. "Whether it be a wide angle with a fast aperture for capturing landscapes or night photography, or a reliable all-in-one lens for those who want to travel light, we continue to offer Nikon users the advanced optics necessary to enhance their content."

NIKKOR Z 24-200mm f/4-6.3 VR: Versatile Zoom, So Many Possibilities

The NIKKOR Z 24-200mm f/4-6.3 VR is an affordable and immensely versatile all-in-one full-frame 8.3x zoom lens offering an expansive wide-to-telephoto focal range with a portable design, making it an excellent option for Nikon Z shooters. With a lightweight 20-ounce design and drip and dust resistance, the NIKKOR Z 24-200mm is prepared for adventure while maintaining the high-end optical quality of a NIKKOR Z lens. Meanwhile, the lens' high resolution, point-light clarity and minimal distortion deliver edge-to-edge sharpness throughout the entire focal range.

Constructed of two aspherical lens elements, two ED glass lens elements and 1 aspherical ED glass element with Nikon's ARNEO Coating, the NIKKOR Z 24-200mm f/4-6.3 VR minimizes distortion, color bleeding and flare to consistently achieve optical excellence. The lens reaches up to 300mm when paired with a DX-format camera body, or when used in DX crop mode, providing users with endless possibilities for capturing any type of content from magnificent landscapes to beautiful portraiture and fast-paced wildlife.

An ultra-flexible tool for video creators as well, the NIKKOR Z 24-200mm f/4-6.3 VR promises smooth subject tracking to keep sharp focus while zooming in video mode. The lens also adds 5 stops1 of built-in optical vibration reduction, yet also works in tandem with IBIS to deliver superb stabilization in the Nikon Z 6 and Z 7, offering every creator sharp and precise framing for seamless videomaking and stunning stills.

NIKKOR Z 20mm f/1.8 S: Expansive Views, Exceptional Details

Joining the S-line of high-performance NIKKOR Z lenses, the exceptionally sharp and versatile NIKKOR Z 20mm f/1.8 S ultra-wide lens was designed for those who want expansive imagery with increased detail, sharpness and shallow depth of field. The lens' 20mm focal length combines a bright f/1.8 constant aperture and beautiful point-light reproduction for fantastic stars and cityscapes, making it ideal for astrophotography or capturing vast landscapes in challenging light.

Built for worry-free durability, the NIKKOR Z 20mm f/1.8 S lens' lightweight design is equipped with weather sealing to combat dust and moisture. The lens features 9 aperture blades, 3 ED lens elements and a Nano Crystal Coating, helping photographers to achieve top-notch image quality across the frame with consistency. Beyond its still photography prowess, the NIKKOR Z 20mm f/1.8 S offers multimedia creators a unique perspective, plus a stepping motor for fast and quiet AF and suppressed focus breathing, achieving truly cinematic video capture.

Pricing and Availability

The NIKKOR Z 24-200mm f/4-6.3 VR will be available in April 2020 for a suggested retail price (SRP) of $899.95*, and the NIKKOR Z 20mm f/1.8 S will be available March 2020 for a suggested retail price (SRP) of $1,049.95*. For more information on the latest Nikon products, including the new NIKKOR Z 24-200mm f/4-6.3 VR and NIKKOR Z 20mm f/1.8 S lenses and the full Nikon Z mount system, please visit www.nikonusa.com.

