The No. 9 UniFirst Chevy Heads to Martinsville Speedway

WILMINGTON, Mass., March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF), a North American leader in providing customized business uniform programs, facility service products and first aid and safety services, is gearing up for the second race of its 2026 primary NASCAR Cup Series sponsorship schedule with Hendrick Motorsports. The No. 9 UniFirst Chevrolet, driven by Chase Elliott, will compete at Martinsville Speedway on Sunday, March 29, at 3:30 p.m. ET, with the race being televised on FS1.

The No. 9 UniFirst Chevy and Chase Elliott head to Martinsville Speedway this Sunday.

The No. 9 Chevrolet will be sporting its signature bold green design, sleek racing stripes, and UniFirst's iconic "U-Mark," representing the company's commitment to service excellence.

"Our return to Martinsville Speedway marks another outstanding opportunity to showcase the UniFirst brand alongside Hendrick Motorsports and Chase Elliott," said David Katz, Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing at UniFirst. "We're dedicated to supporting high-performance teams on and off the track and we can't wait to see the No. 9 UniFirst Chevy get into victory lane."

"I feel like we've come close to getting another win at Martinsville, but we've just come up short for one reason or another," said Elliott. "We've put together some strong runs this season and I have a lot of confidence in our team right now, so I'm hopeful we can be there, battling for the win on Sunday."

The remaining 2026 NASCAR Cup Series schedule for the No. 9 UniFirst Chevy is as follows:

Richmond Raceway on Saturday night, August 15 at 7 p.m. ET, televised on

USA Network

USA Network Charlotte Motor Speedway on Sunday, October 11 at 3 p.m. ET (Chase race), televised on USA Network

Martinsville Speedway on Sunday, November 1 at 2 p.m. ET (Chase race), televised on NBC

The 2026 NASCAR season marks the 11th year of UniFirst's multi-year partnership with Hendrick Motorsports and the seventh year that UniFirst has proudly sponsored Elliott and the No. 9 team. UniFirst is the Official Workwear Provider of Hendrick Motorsports, supplying work clothing and uniforms to the Hendrick team, as well as to its sister company, Hendrick Automotive Group.

For more information on UniFirst, visit UniFirst.com.

About UniFirst

UniFirst Corporation (NYSE: UNF) helps businesses of all sizes keep their workers safe, comfortable, and professional with work uniform and facility service solutions, as well as first aid and safety supplies and services. Headquartered in Wilmington, Mass., the company manages specialized garment programs through its subsidiaries for the cleanroom and nuclear industries. Alongside partnerships with leading brands, UniFirst manufactures its own branded workwear, protective clothing, floorcare products, and restroom supplies at three company-owned facilities. Guided by a commitment to Always Deliver™ for its customers, Team Partners, and communities, UniFirst operates 270-plus service locations across North America, serves more than 300,000 customer locations, and outfits over 2 million workers daily with the support of 16,000-plus Team Partners. For more information, contact UniFirst at 888.296.2740 or visit UniFirst.com. Follow UniFirst on LinkedIn, Facebook, X, YouTube, Instagram .

About Hendrick Motorsports

Founded by Rick Hendrick in 1984, Hendrick Motorsports is the winningest team in NASCAR Cup Series history. At the sport's premier level, the organization holds the all-time records in every major statistical category, including championships (15), points-paying race victories (320) and laps led (more than 85,000). It has earned at least one race win in a record 41 different seasons, including an active streak of 40 in a row (1986-2025). The team fields four full-time Chevrolet entries in the NASCAR Cup Series with drivers Alex Bowman, William Byron, Chase Elliott and Kyle Larson, and one in the NASCAR O'Reilly Series with newcomer Corey Day. Headquartered on more than 150 acres in Concord, North Carolina, Hendrick Motorsports employs approximately 500 people. For more information, please visit HendrickMotorsports.com or interact on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and X.

SOURCE UniFirst Corporation