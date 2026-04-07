The No. 9 UniFirst Chevy and Chase Elliott Drive to Victory at Martinsville Speedway

WILMINGTON, Mass., April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- UniFirst Corporation (NYSE: UNF), a North American leader in providing customized business uniform programs, facility service products and first aid and safety services, is celebrating a monumental win at Martinsville Speedway. On Sunday, March 29, Chase Elliott drove the No. 9 UniFirst Chevrolet to his first victory of the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season, marking a historic achievement for both the driver and the UniFirst racing program.

Chase Elliott wins at Martinsville Speedway driving the No. 9 UniFirst Chevy, representing his first win of the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series, as well as the first win for Hendrick Motorsports and Chevrolet.

The victory at the "Paperclip" was a masterclass in strategy and performance. Despite heavy competition, Elliott led 84 laps and secured the win following a decisive "short pit" strategy orchestrated by crew chief Alan Gustafson. This win is particularly significant as it represents the first 2026 victory for Hendrick Motorsports and Chevrolet.

"Our partnership with Hendrick Motorsports is built on a shared commitment to excellence and high performance, and seeing the UniFirst 'U-Mark' in victory lane at such an iconic track is a proud moment for our 16,000+ employee Team Partners," said David Katz, Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing at UniFirst. "Chase and the entire No. 9 team delivered a world-class performance that perfectly mirrors the exceptional service we strive to provide our customers every day."

A Milestone Victory

The win holds deep sentimental value, occurring exactly 11 years to the day after Elliott made his NASCAR Cup Series debut at Martinsville in 2015. It also marks Elliott's 22nd career win and his first in the UniFirst primary colors since the 2020 All-Star Race.

Race Highlights:

Winning Car: No. 9 UniFirst Chevrolet featuring the signature bold green design.

Strategy: A critical pit stop on Lap 261 allowed Elliott to gain the track position necessary to hold off Denny Hamlin by 0.565 seconds.

Season Impact: Elliott advanced back up from fifth to fourth, just 104 points behind the top spot.

As the Official Workwear Provider for Hendrick Motorsports and sister company Hendrick Automotive Group, UniFirst continues to supply the high-quality uniforms and facility services that keep the 14-time championship-winning organization running at peak efficiency.

The No. 9 UniFirst Chevrolet will return to the track for its next primary sponsorship appearance at Richmond Raceway on August 15. For more information on UniFirst and its racing program, visit UniFirst.com.

The remaining 2026 NASCAR Cup Series schedule for the No. 9 UniFirst Chevy is as follows:

Richmond Raceway on Saturday night, August 15 at 7 p.m. ET, televised on

USA Network

USA Network Charlotte Motor Speedway on Sunday, October 11 at 3 p.m. ET (Chase race), televised on USA Network

Martinsville Speedway on Sunday, November 1 at 2 p.m. ET (Chase race), televised on NBC

For more information on UniFirst, visit UniFirst.com.

About UniFirst

UniFirst Corporation (NYSE: UNF) helps businesses of all sizes keep their workers safe, comfortable, and professional with work uniform and facility service solutions, as well as first aid and safety supplies and services. Headquartered in Wilmington, Mass., the company manages specialized garment programs through its subsidiaries for the cleanroom and nuclear industries. Alongside partnerships with leading brands, UniFirst manufactures its own branded workwear, protective clothing, floorcare products, and restroom supplies at three company-owned facilities. Guided by a commitment to Always Deliver™ for its customers, Team Partners, and communities, UniFirst operates 270-plus service locations across North America, serves more than 300,000 customer locations, and outfits over 2 million workers daily with the support of 16,000-plus Team Partners. For more information, contact UniFirst at 888.296.2740 or visit UniFirst.com. Follow UniFirst on LinkedIn, Facebook, X, YouTube, Instagram.

SOURCE UniFirst Corporation