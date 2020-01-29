The No-Platitude Zone: Authors De-Mystify the Science of Barrier-Busting Sales

DALLAS, Jan. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In Relentless: The Science of Barrier-Busting Sales, authors Suzanne C. Dudley and Trelitha R. Bryant present a fresh take on the perennial problem of Sales Call Reluctance. Prospecting is the lifeblood of the successful salesperson, yet many otherwise talented sales pros struggle, often in secret, with a bone-shaking fear of initiating contact with prospective buyers. Up to 80 percent of new salespeople fail because of it, and 40 percent of seasoned veterans have considered quitting. But it doesn't have to be that way.

Dudley and Bryant are first-time authors, but their Call Reluctance credentials are impeccable. Suzanne C. Dudley is the CEO of Behavioral Sciences Research Press and daughter of its co-founder, George W. Dudley, who - along with Shannon L. Goodson - pioneered Sales Call Reluctance research and business applications more than four decades ago. Bryant is BSRP's Director of Research and has guided the company's global research efforts since 1998.

Together they've created an engaging, practical handbook for anyone who relies on contact initiation and visibility management to achieve their goals. Relentless combines decades of scientific research with field-tested applications that focus on real, measurable changes in prospecting behavior. And it does so with a refreshing lack of pretense or fluff. Dudley and Bryant call their approach to changing unproductive habits "the No-Platitude Zone."

According to Dudley, "The typical sales book, if it addresses emotional barriers to prospecting at all, asks people to talk themselves out of their anxiety. But that doesn't work in the long run. Instead we share psychologically sound techniques that are easy to learn, fun to apply, and proven effective."

The result of busting through those barriers, says Call Reluctance research pioneer George Dudley, could be an increase in closed sales of 40 to 60 percent. But the authors emphasize that prospecting isn't just something 'salespeople' do. Academics, business owners, lawyers, engineers - and authors - all benefit from the ability to comfortably, consistently prospect for new business opportunities. "We're not natural self-promoters ourselves," says Bryant. "But we've learned to embrace the idea in order to move closer to goals."

Relentless: The Science of Barrier-Busting Sales includes self-rating scales, comprehensive definitions of 16 distinct types of prospecting fear, step-by-step countermeasures, and more. It's available in paperback or e-book at www.barrierbustingsales.com and Amazon.

