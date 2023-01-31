The Nomination Committee's proposal to the 2023 Annual General Meeting regarding new Board of Directors - Johan Hjertonsson is proposed as new Chairman

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

As previously announced, the current Chairman of the Board Lars Renström has declined re-election.

The current Board member Eva Karlsson has also declined re-election.

has also declined re-election. The Nomination Committee proposes that the current Board member Johan Hjertonsson is elected as Chairman of the Board.

The Nomination Committee also proposes that Victoria Van Camp is elected as new member of the Board.

is elected as new member of the Board. All other current Board members and the Vice Chairman are proposed to be re-elected.

The Nomination Committee's proposal means that the Board shall consist of eight ordinary members without deputies in accordance with the following:

Johan Hjertonsson, Chairman

Carl Douglas, Vice Chairman

Lena Olving

Sofia Schörling Högberg

Joakim Weidemanis

Susanne Pahlén Åklundh

Erik Ekudden

Victoria Van Camp (new election)

Johan Hjertonsson who is proposed as new Chairman of the Board (re-election as Board member) has been a member of the Board since 2021. Johan Hjertonsson was born in 1968 and holds a Master of Science in Business and Economics from Lund University. Since 2019, Johan has been President and CEO of Investment AB Latour. He was previously President and CEO of AB Fagerhult and Lammhults Design Group AB and has held multiple management positions within the Electrolux Group. Johan is also Chairman of the Board of Tomra Systems AS, Hultafors Group AB, Caljan AS, Alimak Group AB and Latour Industries AB as well as Board member of Sweco AB and Investment AB Latour.

Victoria Van Camp is proposed as new member of the Board. Victoria Van Camp was born in 1966 and holds a Master of Science and Doctor of Technology from Luleå Technical University. Since 2022 she has been running her own consulting firm and she has previously held multiple management positions within AB SKF during the years 1996-2022. Victoria is a Fellow of the Royal Swedish Academy of Engineering Sciences (IVA) and Board member of Billerud AB, SR Energy AB and the Chalmers foundation.

The Nomination Committee's complete proposal and motivated statement will, in accordance with previous practice, be presented in connection with publication of the notice convening the 2023 Annual General Meeting.

Since December 2022 the Nomination Committee consists of Anders Mörck representing Investment AB Latour (Chairman) and Mikael Ekdahl representing Melker Schörling AB. No additional members of the Nomination Committee will be appointed ahead of the 2023 Annual General Meeting.

