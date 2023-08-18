The Non-Thermal Pasteurization Market is expected to generate a revenue of USD 3.28 billion at a CAGR of 19.84% during the forecast period

News provided by

Technavio

18 Aug, 2023, 20:30 ET

NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio provides the Non-Thermal Pasteurization Market analysis report for 2023-2027, delving into this innovative food preservation technique's impact on the global industry. Uncover key growth drivers, trends, and challenges, focusing on applications, types, and regions across various sectors.

 According to Technavio, the market is segmented by application (food, beverages, pharmaceuticals, and cosmetics), type (solid and liquid), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

Continue Reading
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Non-Thermal Pasteurization Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Non-Thermal Pasteurization Market 2023-2027

Key Drivers

Key Trends

Challenges

Rising demand to extend shelf life while preserving nutrients drives non-thermal pasteurization adoption.

Consumer demand for natural and additive-free products fuels the adoption of non-thermal pasteurization techniques.

Non-thermal pasteurization methods may alter texture and color of food products, impacting consumer acceptance.

Growing preference for clean-label food boosts demand for non-thermal pasteurization techniques.

Increasing focus on quality and nutritional integrity drives demand for non-thermal pasteurization in premium food products.

Some non-thermal techniques might not be effective for certain food types, limiting their widespread use.

Need to eliminate pathogens and enhance food safety propels market growth.

Growing interest in HPP and other non-thermal technologies as alternatives to traditional thermal methods.

Implementation of non-thermal pasteurization requires specialized knowledge and equipment, adding to operational complexity.

Government approvals and regulatory backing encourage adoption of non-thermal pasteurization methods.

Non-thermal pasteurization aligns with eco-friendly packaging solutions, enhancing its appeal in environmentally conscious markets.

Consumer perceptions and misconceptions about non-thermal pasteurization's safety and efficacy can hinder adoption.

The Non-Thermal Pasteurization Market is being driven by key regions worldwide

The global non-thermal pasteurization market's growth is driven by key regions worldwide. North America benefits from a strong food industry presence and regulatory support, while Europe sees growth due to clean-label preferences. In the Asia-Pacific, rising food safety awareness drives adoption, and South America focuses on safer and more nutritious foods. The Middle East and Africa's expanding food sector and health-conscious consumers contribute to market growth. Together, these regions play a pivotal role in propelling the global non-thermal pasteurization market.

The global non-thermal pasteurization market is driven by key regions worldwide due to factors such as consumer preferences for clean-label products, rising food safety awareness, and an expanding food processing industry. For more information, take a look at Technavio's sample report here!

The research analysis provided by Technavio also contains an in-depth study of the market's competitive landscape and data on major companies, including:

  • Bao Tou KeFa High Pressure Technology Co. Ltd.
  • Hiperbaric S.A.
  • Holmach Ltd.
  • HPP FOOD TECHNOLOGY SL
  • Hydrolock
  • John Bean Technologies Corp.
  • Kobe Steel Ltd.
  • Lineage Logistics Holdings LLC
  • Lyras AS
  • Pulsemaster
  • The MGT Group
  • thyssenkrupp AG
  • Universal Pure LLC
  • Ypsicon Advanced Technologies SL

The food segment, driven by increasing demand for clean-label products and extended shelf life, emerges as the fastest-growing segment in the global non-thermal pasteurization market.

The global non-thermal pasteurization market is driven by the rising demand for clean-label food products, food safety concerns, and the need to extend shelf life. Key regions worldwide, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa, contribute significantly to market growth. Challenges such as texture changes and limited applicability are present, but technological advancements and regulatory support are expected to fuel the adoption of non-thermal techniques in the food processing industry. Strategic alliances and consumer awareness will likely play vital roles in the market's continuous expansion. Buy the detailed report now, to make informed decisions.

Few related reports:

Food Industry Pulsed Electric Field (PEF) Systems Market: The growth momentum of the food industry pulsed electric field (PEF) systems market is estimated to decline at a CAGR of 28.19% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 333.04 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by application (liquid food and solid food), type (30-50 kV/cm and 10-30 kV/cm), and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Food Industry Pulsed Electric Field (PEF) Systems Market: The growth momentum of the food industry pulsed electric field (PEF) systems market is estimated to decline at a CAGR of 28.19% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 333.04 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by application (liquid food and solid food), type (30-50 kV/cm and 10-30 kV/cm), and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). 

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading market research and consulting firm, providing clients with actionable insights and data-driven solutions to stay ahead in the competitive landscape. Technavio offers over 17000 Market research reports, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries.

SOURCE Technavio

Also from this source

Global Organic Substrate Packaging Material Market is forecasted to grow by USD 3.51 billion during 2022 to 2027

Global Pharmaceutical Filtration Market is forecasted to grow by USD 10.21 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of 10.47% between 2022 to 2027

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.