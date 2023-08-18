The Non-Thermal Pasteurization Market is expected to generate a revenue of USD 3.28 billion at a CAGR of 19.84% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio provides the Non-Thermal Pasteurization Market analysis report for 2023-2027, delving into this innovative food preservation technique's impact on the global industry. Uncover key growth drivers, trends, and challenges, focusing on applications, types, and regions across various sectors.

According to Technavio, the market is segmented by application (food, beverages, pharmaceuticals, and cosmetics), type (solid and liquid), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Non-Thermal Pasteurization Market 2023-2027

Key Drivers Key Trends Challenges Rising demand to extend shelf life while preserving nutrients drives non-thermal pasteurization adoption. Consumer demand for natural and additive-free products fuels the adoption of non-thermal pasteurization techniques. Non-thermal pasteurization methods may alter texture and color of food products, impacting consumer acceptance. Growing preference for clean-label food boosts demand for non-thermal pasteurization techniques. Increasing focus on quality and nutritional integrity drives demand for non-thermal pasteurization in premium food products. Some non-thermal techniques might not be effective for certain food types, limiting their widespread use. Need to eliminate pathogens and enhance food safety propels market growth. Growing interest in HPP and other non-thermal technologies as alternatives to traditional thermal methods. Implementation of non-thermal pasteurization requires specialized knowledge and equipment, adding to operational complexity. Government approvals and regulatory backing encourage adoption of non-thermal pasteurization methods. Non-thermal pasteurization aligns with eco-friendly packaging solutions, enhancing its appeal in environmentally conscious markets. Consumer perceptions and misconceptions about non-thermal pasteurization's safety and efficacy can hinder adoption.

The Non-Thermal Pasteurization Market is being driven by key regions worldwide

The global non-thermal pasteurization market's growth is driven by key regions worldwide. North America benefits from a strong food industry presence and regulatory support, while Europe sees growth due to clean-label preferences. In the Asia-Pacific, rising food safety awareness drives adoption, and South America focuses on safer and more nutritious foods. The Middle East and Africa's expanding food sector and health-conscious consumers contribute to market growth. Together, these regions play a pivotal role in propelling the global non-thermal pasteurization market.

The global non-thermal pasteurization market is driven by key regions worldwide due to factors such as consumer preferences for clean-label products, rising food safety awareness, and an expanding food processing industry. For more information, take a look at Technavio's sample report here!

The research analysis provided by Technavio also contains an in-depth study of the market's competitive landscape and data on major companies, including:

Bao Tou KeFa High Pressure Technology Co. Ltd.

Hiperbaric S.A.

Holmach Ltd.

HPP FOOD TECHNOLOGY SL

Hydrolock

John Bean Technologies Corp.

Kobe Steel Ltd.

Lineage Logistics Holdings LLC

Lyras AS

Pulsemaster

The MGT Group

thyssenkrupp AG

Universal Pure LLC

Ypsicon Advanced Technologies SL

The food segment, driven by increasing demand for clean-label products and extended shelf life, emerges as the fastest-growing segment in the global non-thermal pasteurization market.

The global non-thermal pasteurization market is driven by the rising demand for clean-label food products, food safety concerns, and the need to extend shelf life. Key regions worldwide, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa, contribute significantly to market growth. Challenges such as texture changes and limited applicability are present, but technological advancements and regulatory support are expected to fuel the adoption of non-thermal techniques in the food processing industry. Strategic alliances and consumer awareness will likely play vital roles in the market's continuous expansion. Buy the detailed report now, to make informed decisions.

Few related reports:

Food Industry Pulsed Electric Field (PEF) Systems Market: The growth momentum of the food industry pulsed electric field (PEF) systems market is estimated to decline at a CAGR of 28.19% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 333.04 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by application (liquid food and solid food), type (30-50 kV/cm and 10-30 kV/cm), and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Food Industry Pulsed Electric Field (PEF) Systems Market: The growth momentum of the food industry pulsed electric field (PEF) systems market is estimated to decline at a CAGR of 28.19% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 333.04 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by application (liquid food and solid food), type (30-50 kV/cm and 10-30 kV/cm), and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading market research and consulting firm, providing clients with actionable insights and data-driven solutions to stay ahead in the competitive landscape. Technavio offers over 17000 Market research reports, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries.

SOURCE Technavio