The Nonprofit Council Selects Higginbotham as Broker for Member Insurance

FORT WORTH, Texas, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Nonprofit Council (TNC), a membership coalition of 501(c)3 organizations, nonprofit professionals and for-profit businesses in South Central Texas, has partnered with Higginbotham to provide TNC members with insurance services. Higginbotham is the largest independent insurance and financial services firm based in Texas with offices in Austin and San Antonio offering a single source solution for comprehensive property and liability coverage and group life, health, disability and retirement benefits.

Higginbotham has a unit of insurance specialists serving both large and small organizations in the nonprofit industry. Through the partnership, TNC members will work with professionals experienced with the exposures and employee benefit needs unique to the nature of nonprofit operations. Members will have access to Higginbotham's specialty commercial insurance carriers that cover nonprofit risks and group purchasing power to design affordable employee benefit plans.

"Our Insurance Committee was looking for a broker for our membership insurance needs that gives all members the opportunity to access these benefits for their employees no matter the size of their nonprofit. Higginbotham provides that service. We are pleased to have them as our partner," said The Nonprofit Council CEO Scott McAninch.

Higginbotham Executive Vice President Cody Morgan said, "The Nonprofit Council has been instrumental in connecting and strengthening the leadership of nonprofit organizations. As they focus on reviving the industry post-COVID, it is critical that they identify ways to add member value. The Nonprofit Council recognizes the expertise of our industry specialists who can assist their membership with spending risk management dollars appropriately and providing value added services. We are committed to serving nonprofits in Texas regardless of size. Higginbotham is excited to begin this partnership with The Nonprofit Council and its members."

Higginbotham Vice President Theresa Crose added, "Nonprofits have important missions to carry out, and we want to support those organizations that support our communities. Knowing that nonprofits have to watch every dollar or risk their mission, we take extra care to understand the culture and challenges of every nonprofit we serve so its board, workforce and volunteers can continue making progress in our communities."

About Higginbotham

Employee owned and customer inspired, Higginbotham is a single source solution for insurance, financial and HR services. The firm was established in 1948 and ranks by revenue as the nation's 20th largest independent insurance firm. Serving thousands of businesses and individuals through locations across 10 states, Higginbotham's approach to finding insurance, employee benefit and risk management solutions is more individual and less institutional. By understanding customer priorities, eliminating inefficiencies and committing to transparency, Higginbotham is a place that leads with values so value leads. Visit higginbotham.com for more information.

About The Nonprofit Council

The Nonprofit Council is comprised of professionals, business leaders and Executive Directors/CEOs of nonprofit organizations in San Antonio, Bexar and surrounding counties who have a mission to support, connect and strengthen the leadership of nonprofits. The Council strives to accomplish this mission through advocacy, training, resource sharing, networking and the strength and extensive knowledge of the organization's combined membership. Visit tncouncil.org for more information.

