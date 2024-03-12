The Nora Project Demonstrates Transformative SEL Practices through STEMpathy Program

Unit Rooted in Disability Studies and Engineering Design Process Featured in CASEL Paper

CHICAGO, March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Nora Project (TNP), a nonprofit committed to building inclusive classrooms, has been recognized as a promising approach to social and emotional learning (SEL) by CASEL, a multi-disciplinary network of researchers, educators, practitioners, and child advocates committed to making SEL part of all students' education.

CASEL has recognized STEMpathy, a collaborative curriculum that empowers students to optimize belonging for all. Post this Image is the cover of the CASEL white paper. The CASEL logo is in the upper left corner, and the title of the report - "Integrated Learning, Integrated Lives: Highlighting Opportunities For Transformative SEL Within Academic Instruction" - appears in white all-caps font on a navy blue background. The cover features two large photos of people engaged in conversation and learning.

The Nora Project's STEMpathy program is cited in the CASEL white paper Integrated Learning, Integrated Lives: Highlighting Opportunities For Transformative SEL Within Academic Instruction , as an example of equity, meaningful inclusion and innovation in social-emotional learning.

"We are thrilled to lift up STEMpathy as a promising approach to inquiry-based SEL. The program provides opportunities for Transformative SEL by prioritizing relationship-building and engaging students as changemakers, all while providing opportunities for students to practice critical SEL competencies," said Heather Schwartz, Practice Specialist at CASEL.

STEMpathy students in middle and high school use the Engineering Design Process as they apply knowledge about disability studies and ableism, and work together to take on projects that aim to make their school more inclusive from a physical, social and/or cultural perspective.

"STEMpathy provides foundational disability knowledge and guides learners as they evaluate their environments, identify problems, and find solutions," said Courtney Adams, a co-author of STEMpathy and Head of Program Implementation at The Nora Project. "We are so pleased that CASEL has recognized STEMpathy, a collaborative, student-led curriculum unlike any other, which empowers students to optimize belonging for all."

For more information about STEMpathy, and other programs from The Nora Project, visit Program Overview .

SOURCE The Nora Project