The Nora Project Offers Training on Disability Inclusion

The Nora Project

Jul 03, 2024, 08:00 ET

Virtual Learning Session During Disability Pride Month

CHICAGO, July 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Nora Project, a nonprofit committed to building inclusive classrooms, will host a live-virtual training on disability, access and belonging on July 31, as Disability Pride Month draws to a close.

Disability 101 is a 60-minute virtual learning session from The Nora Project, which provides school leaders and staff with the information they need to begin building communities where all students feel a strong sense of belonging.

"Disability 101 provides a collaborative space for learning and growing," said Jordyn Zimmerman, Head of Product Strategy at The Nora Project, and the creator of Disability 101. "In introducing concepts and by discussing examples of barriers to inclusion, we empower educators to make an impact in their schools."

At the live Disability 101 session on July 31, attendees will learn about disability as a vital aspect of diversity and how to be an advocate for meaningful inclusion and positive social change in their communities.

"Disability 101 demonstrates that accessible spaces benefit everyone," said Amie Richards, Community Outreach Manager at The Nora Project. "As a disabled person and former educator, this is the training I wish would have been available to my school community."

Registration is $25 per person for Disability 101, which will be held on Zoom at 11 a.m. ET / 10 a.m. CT / 8 a.m. PT on July 31. Zoom captioning will be available. CART will be provided. If The Nora Project can support your engagement in the session in any additional ways, please email [email protected].

