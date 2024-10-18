The Nora Project Supports Caregivers in Raising Kids Who Include

This presentation gives caregivers tools, so they can support children as they take the lead in including others. Post this

"So often, we want to plan out the details and dynamics for the children in our world," said Anitra Schulte, a session presenter. "This presentation gives caregivers tools, so that instead of directing, we can support children as they take the lead in including others."

Participants will learn how to support kids as they plan activities and explore honoring different ways of being.

"Everyone should be included in play," said Amie Richards, a session presenter. "When we aren't intentional about teaching kids how to include each other, it can lead to feelings of rejection for themselves or others. Teaching these skills at a young age is essential, and the ideas we share in this session are a great starting point."

Registration for "Raising Kids Who Include" is $25 per person. The session will be held on Zoom. CART will be provided. If The Nora Project can support your engagement in the session in any additional ways, please email [email protected] .

