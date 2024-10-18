The Nora Project Supports Caregivers in Raising Kids Who Include

News provided by

The Nora Project

Oct 18, 2024, 08:00 ET

Virtual Learning Session Provides Tools for Guiding and Empowering Children

CHICAGO, Oct. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Nora Project, a nonprofit committed to building inclusive classrooms, will host a fall training to provide practical, actionable advice and strategies for supporting kids as they develop the beliefs and skills needed to include others and be included.

"Raising Kids Who Include" is a live-virtual learning session from The Nora Project, designed for anyone who contributes to a child's growth and development. The 60-minute session will be at 8 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. CT on Nov. 19.

"So often, we want to plan out the details and dynamics for the children in our world," said Anitra Schulte, a session presenter. "This presentation gives caregivers tools, so that instead of directing, we can support children as they take the lead in including others."

Participants will learn how to support kids as they plan activities and explore honoring different ways of being.

"Everyone should be included in play," said Amie Richards, a session presenter. "When we aren't intentional about teaching kids how to include each other, it can lead to feelings of rejection for themselves or others. Teaching these skills at a young age is essential, and the ideas we share in this session are a great starting point."

Registration for "Raising Kids Who Include" is $25 per person. The session will be held on Zoom. CART will be provided. If The Nora Project can support your engagement in the session in any additional ways, please email [email protected].

SOURCE The Nora Project

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

The Nora Project Launches New Fall Reading Challenge

The Nora Project Launches New Fall Reading Challenge

The Nora Project, a nonprofit committed to building inclusive classrooms, invites readers of all ages to join its new sponsored reading challenge,...
The Nora Project Offers Training on Disability Inclusion

The Nora Project Offers Training on Disability Inclusion

The Nora Project, a nonprofit committed to building inclusive classrooms, will host a live-virtual training on disability, access and belonging on...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Education

Education

Computer & Electronics

Computer & Electronics

Children

Children

News Releases in Similar Topics