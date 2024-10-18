The Nora Project Supports Caregivers in Raising Kids Who Include
Oct 18, 2024, 08:00 ET
Virtual Learning Session Provides Tools for Guiding and Empowering Children
CHICAGO, Oct. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Nora Project, a nonprofit committed to building inclusive classrooms, will host a fall training to provide practical, actionable advice and strategies for supporting kids as they develop the beliefs and skills needed to include others and be included.
"Raising Kids Who Include" is a live-virtual learning session from The Nora Project, designed for anyone who contributes to a child's growth and development. The 60-minute session will be at 8 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. CT on Nov. 19.
