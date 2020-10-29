The North America mammography systems market is expected to reach US$ 1819.42 million by 2027 from US$ 1015.65million in 2019

NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --



The market growth is primarily attributed to the rise in the prevalence of breast cancer and increased funding from public–private investments, grants, and funds. Additionally, increasing awareness about mammography systems and breast cancer screening programs are likely drive the growth of the mammography systems market during the forecast period.However, concerns associated with the mammography systems and COVID-19 pandemic restrain the market growth.



The prevalence of breast cancer is growing worldwide and has resulted in increased demand for mammography systems for diagnosis.A few of the common symptoms of breast cancer are appearance of inverted nipples, changes in breast shape, development of lumps in breast, and red or scaly patch of skin, or sore nipples.



As per the Breast Cancer Facts & Figures 2019–2020 report by the American Cancer Society, in 2019, ~268,600 invasive breast cancer cases and 41,760 breast cancer deaths were reported among womenin the US. Similarly, as per the estimates by estimated by the Canadian Cancer Society for 2020, ~27,400 breast cancer cases and 5,100 deaths were reported in Canadian women.Growing implementation of preventive healthcare and disease diagnosis programs creates lucrative demand for mammography systems. For instance, all provinces in Canada have breast cancer screening programs for women from the age group of 50–74 years.

Hologic, Inc. holds the top most position in the mammography systems market due to its robust portfolio of breast imaging products and related accessories. It has expanded its product portfolio through insight-driven innovation and strategies to strengthen its position in the market. For instance, in the last three years, Hologic launched several systems and software, including Unifi Analytics (November 2019), new Viera portable breast ultrasound system (February 2018), and Brevera Breast Biopsy System with CorLuminaImaging Technology (January 2018).



Research institutes, pharmaceutical, and biotech companies are engaged in collaborative work to address the COVID-19 outbreak.Additionally, majority number of the manufacturing companies are shifted towards manufacturing of protective equipment such kits, masks, and thermometers to fight against the crisis of covid 19.



In addition, the COVID-19 pandemic is perplexing healthcare institutions in the region with unprecedented operational and clinical challenges.Mammography departments in healthcare facilities are encountering changes in routines and workflows to deal with comply with new sanitary standards and new diagnostic methods like tele-mammography consultations.



Moreover, shift of priorities from breast imaging to corona virus diagnosis are leading to decline in mammography, leading to decline in market growth up to certain extent.



Based on product, the North America mammography systems market is segmented into full field digital mammography systems, breast tomosynthesis systems, and analog systems.Thefull field digital mammography systemssegment accounted for the largest share in the market in 2019.However, the breast tomosynthesis systems segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.



Based on technology, the North America mammography systems market, by technology, is segmented into screen film, 2D mammography, 3D mammography, and others.The 2D mammography technology segment held the largest share of the market in 2019.



However, the 3D mammography segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.



Based on enduser, the North Americamammography systems market is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers,and others.The other end users held the largest share of the market in 2019.



However, the market for the hospital segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during 2020–2027.

A few of the major primary and secondary sources for mammography systems market associated with this report are the American Cancer Society, Society of Breast Imaging (US), and Canadian Cancer Society.



