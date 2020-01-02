The North American Market for Automated Material Handling Equipment with Detailed Profiles Including Aagard Group LLC, BluJay Solutions Inc. and Honeywell Intelligrated

DUBLIN, Jan. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automated Material Handling Equipment: The North American Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

North America's automated material handling industry is a highly innovative and aggressively changing landscape. This rapidly changing industry has many reasons for its significantly shifting nature. While many changes are being driven by suppliers seeking a competitive advantage with faster, more accurate delivery of a wider selection of products, change is also driven by a labor market in which it is increasingly difficult to recruit, train and retain competent workers. Very few in the industry see automation as a means of reducing the workforce; rather, it is partly as a necessity for dealing with fewer operators and as a means of improving conditions for their employees.



The growth of automated equipment also means that information on the equipment and its operation is now available in huge quantities. Working with big data, sophisticated computer programs have been developed to not only control this equipment but also to use the data for numerous beneficial features. The growing interest in the Industrial Internet of Things, artificial intelligence, 3D printing, blockchains and numerous other features are made possible by this automation.



An analysis of the significant number of patents granted and patent applications filed reveal important insights into the direction the automated material handling market is taking.



This report will show that not all suppliers are adopting these newer innovations. There are a significant number of smaller providers who find that their current operations are sufficient to meet their customer's needs. However, failure to understand and adapt to consumer changes and expectations developed in other industries may be a snare for some latecomers to this technology. Suppliers who may not see an immediate need for automated equipment can still benefit from software programs that are in development. Indeed, some suppliers will need to adopt these systems to be retained in the increasingly sophisticated supply chain management systems of others.

This report includes:



73 data tables and 190 additional tables

An overview of North American market for automated material handling equipment

Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2018, estimates of 2019, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024

Explanation of major drivers and regional dynamics of the market and current trends within the industry

Knowledge about Zigbee, Bluetooth, RFID integration, and bar coding and explanation of their role in enhancing automated material handling equipment industry growth

A look into issues and costs associated with automated equipment applications

Detailed profiles of major players in the industry, including Aagard Group LLC, BluJay Solutions Inc., C&D Skilled Robotics Inc., Dematic Corp. and Honeywell Intelligrated

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1: Introduction

Chapter 2: Summary and Highlights



Chapter 3: Automated Material Handling Market and Technology Background

Chapter 4: Trends in the Automated Material Handling and Software Markets

Chapter 5: Market Breakdown by Automated Technology

Chapter 6: Automated Material Handling Equipment and Software Market Breakdown

Chapter 7: Automated Material Handling Equipment and Software Patent Review

Chapter 8: Analysis of Market Companies

Chapter 9: Company Profiles

Chapter 10: Appendix: Abbreviations

