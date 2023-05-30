Timberland and icebreaker Launch Collaboration Designed for the Present, With the Future in Mind

Two brands join forces to present a new collection of apparel and footwear made with the best of nature's performance materials

DENVER, May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Timberland and icebreaker join forces for the first time to present a capsule designed for the present, with the future in mind in the Timberland® x icebreaker collection. The two brands, born on different sides of the earth, are united by a commitment to craftsmanship, nature, and reducing impact on the environment. Embracing icebreaker's 'Move to natural' mindset and Timberland's work and outdoor heritage, the collection aims to bridge the gap between urban and natural environments with pieces designed to take you from the city to the outdoors, and back again.

"At icebreaker, nature is our biggest inspiration. It influences everything we do, from the fibers we grow to the functional pieces we design and create," says Jelena Fursman, icebreaker global design manager. "Collaborating with Timberland felt like a natural step – two brands united by a commitment to do better. This collection combines icebreaker's natural fibers and soft geometry design lines with Timberland's iconic heritage aesthetic - enabling us to create versatile, timeless, durable pieces for the outdoors and urban adventures."

icebreaker's New Zealand-sourced merino wool is featured in all apparel styles, with a nod to Timberland's rugged heritage and bold designs by blending durable fibers like cotton and linen. Colorways, from Wheat Boot, Vibrant Earth, Sand, Chalk, and Onyx/Black, pay homage to the brands' respective iconic tones across both the apparel and footwear.

Offered in both men's and women's styles, the apparel collection includes a tee, jacket, chino shorts, a polo for men, and a tank top for women. The Timberland® x icebreaker Merino ZoneKnit™ tee features a breathable, lightweight blend of merino wool and TENCEL™ in ventilating mesh areas. The Merino Cotton Jacket features a durable cotton canvas blend for high abrasion resistance. The Merino Terry Chino Shorts feature 100% merino wool baby terry, while the Merino Linen Top features a lightweight, versatile blend of 70% merino wool and 30% linen.

In footwear, the Timberland® x icebreaker Trailquest Low Waterproof Sneakers are fully waterproof with uppers constructed of both Premium Leather and ReBOTL™ fabric—a material containing at least 50% recycled plastic. The GreenStride® comfort sole is made from 75% renewable bio-based EVA, while the quarter panel features icebreaker's signature merino wool.

The collection comes to life through a campaign shot by Milan-based photographer, Teo Giovanni Poggi. The Timberland® x icebreaker collection will be available globally on May 30, 2023 and can be purchased on icebreaker.com, timberland.com and at select retailers.

About icebreaker: Founded in 1995 in New Zealand, icebreaker pioneered the ethical and sustainable production of natural performance apparel. Now a part of the VF Corporation, icebreaker continues to challenge the status quo while championing natural, transparent, and responsible ways to do business. icebreaker looks to nature for the answers and for innovative ways to do more with less. Working with what nature provides and adapting as nature does, icebreaker enables consumers to join a movement towards choosing natural and preserving the planet for generations to come. Icebreaker clothing is available in more than 5,000 stores in 50 countries through wholesale, Touch Lab retail stores and e-commerce platforms. www.icebreaker.com

About Timberland: Timberland is a global outdoor and work inspired brand that's on a mission to inspire and equip consumers to step outside, work hard together and move the world forward. Based in Stratham, New Hampshire, Timberland also has international headquarters in Stabio, Switzerland and Shanghai, China. Best known for The Original Timberland® Boot–the iconic yellow work boot introduced in 1973 to take on the harsh elements of New England–Timberland today offers a full range of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The brand is widely recognized as the arbiter of boot culture. At the heart of the Timberland® brand is a vision for a greener and more equitable future. This comes to life through a decades-long commitment to make products responsibly, protect the outdoors, and strengthen communities around the world. Built for Adventure. Built for Impact. Built for the Bold. To share in Timberland's mission, visit a Timberland® store, timberland.com or follow @timberland or @timberlandpro. Timberland is a VF Corporation brand.

About VF Corporation: Founded in 1899, VF Corporation is one of the world's largest active-lifestyle companies which connects people to the activities and experiences they cherish most through a portfolio of outdoor, active, workwear and streetwear brands including Vans®, The North Face®, Timberland® and Dickies®. Our purpose is to power movements of sustainable and active lifestyles for the betterment of people and our planet. We connect this purpose with a relentless drive to succeed to create value for all stakeholders and use our company as a force for good. For more information, please visit vfc.com.

