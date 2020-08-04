The North Fort Bend Water Authority Partners with Enchanted Rock on Pump Station Resiliency Microgrid

HOUSTON, Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The North Fort Bend Water Authority ("NFBWA") has announced that it has entered into an agreement to ensure continuous operations of the NFBWA's Bellaire Pump Station, a surface water pumping station, and uninterrupted service throughout its service area. Enchanted Rock's clean and quiet natural gas-powered resiliency microgrid solution will provide the NFBWA with redundant power to prevent potential disruptions due to grid outages.

"We are excited about partnering with the NFBWA to help ensure reliable water supply for Fort Bend County," said Thomas McAndrew, Founder and CEO of Enchanted Rock. "Water is such a critical resource, and the Enchanted Rock solution ensures resilient operations and water for the residents, even during extended power outages."

The NFBWA selected Enchanted Rock based on their years of experience in providing resilient backup power during utility outages due to events such as Hurricane Harvey in 2017. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Enchanted Rock delivers long-duration backup power with the cleanest technology available. The company's integrated Reliability on Call (iROC) service will provide the NFBWA with worry-free reliability because Enchanted Rock operates and maintains the systems. The unique iROC model allows the NFBWA to receive full-facility backup at a fraction of the cost of a standard reliability system.

"We are delighted to find a trusted solution that addresses our reliability needs," said Peter Houghton, NFBWA Board President. "This partnership enables us to better protect our community during grid outages."

The NFBWA joins the list of other governmental entities served by Enchanted Rock's resiliency microgrids, which include the Fort Bend County Levee Improvement District No. 2 and Gulf Coast Water Authority. This service is expected to be in operation in Spring of 2021.

The NFBWA resiliency project will be the latest addition to Texas Microgrid, a Houston-based, natural gas-powered distributed generation and microgrid platform. This new project demonstrates the commitment of the Texas Microgrid partners, Basalt Infrastructure Partners, LP and Enchanted Rock to advance the scale of Texas Microgrid's existing 220 MW portfolio. The additions will be funded through the senior-secured construction and term financing that Texas Microgrid entered into during 2019.

About the North Fort Bend Water Authority

The NFBWA is a regional water authority created in 2005 by the Texas Legislature to provide for a long-term alternative surface water supply to the Fort Bend County region. The NFBWA's mission is to provide a plentiful supply of clean water from multiple sources, conserve groundwater and surface water supplies to provide for tomorrow's water needs, and to educate people on the value of water, where our water comes from, and the importance of protecting this vital resource. To learn more, visit www.nfbwa.com.

About Enchanted Rock, LLC

Enchanted Rock provides affordable, long duration backup power to commercial, industrial, and institutional customers by delivering a proven, full-service solution with the cleanest available technology. Enchanted Rock handles the design, construction, commissioning, operations, and maintenance of natural-gas powered generators so utilities can provide their customers with reliable backup power without the expense and challenges that come with maintaining a backup generation system. To learn more about offering electrical resiliency using Enchanted Rock solutions, visit www.enchantedrock.com or visit us on Twitter @ERock_LLC or LinkedIn.

About Texas Microgrid

Texas Microgrid was formed in April 2016 to address the growing demand for reliable, backup generation among C&I customers in Texas. Texas Microgrid builds, finances, owns, and operates natural gas-based microgrids throughout Texas and sells utility grade backup generation under long term customer agreements.

The TMG microgrids rely on proven, quick response natural gas-fired and ultra-clean engines to provide electrical reliability to C&I facilities when normal utility power is not available. In exchange, TMG receives monthly payments from its C&I customers through 15-year contracts. Additional revenues are earned through sales of electricity and ancillary services in the ERCOT power market.

About Basalt

Basalt Infrastructure Partners LLP is the exclusive investment adviser to the Basalt managed funds. Basalt I and Basalt II are infrastructure equity investment funds focusing on investments in utilities, power, transport, and communications infrastructure in the United States, Canada, and Europe. Helios Power represents Basalt's eighth investment in the Basalt II fund. Other investments by the Basalt funds include the Upper Peninsula Power Company (UPPCO), Texas Microgrid, Detroit Renewable Energy and DB Energy Assets in the United States, and North Star, Mareccio Energia, Caronte and Tourist, Manx Telecom, and Connect Fibre in Europe. For more information, please visit www.basaltinfra.com.

SOURCE Enchanted Rock, LLC

Related Links

http://www.enchantedrock.com

