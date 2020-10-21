The North Star Capital Fund LLC Reports Record-Breaking 3rd Quarter Results Exceeding a 20% APR

CONCORD, Calif., Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The first quarter for The North Star Capital Fund LLC was one for the record books, report co-managers John W. Simonse, president of LHJS Investments LLC, and Mark Hanf, CEO of Pacific Private Money Inc., as the Fund achieved more than a 20% APR return for the quarter. "Although it was a fantastic return, Members should be aware that our target return is 10-12% APR to our Members," states Mr. Simonse, "which is about 50% higher than the 7.0% current average rate of return of other private loan funds."

Mathias Coordes, the third member of the Management team and the Fund's head underwriter and loan originator, states that "We have a plethora of loans to choose from, so we are able to concentrate our investments into the best loans available today. Our loans have very little risk. The loans have low LTV's, the properties are in great real estate markets, and the borrowers we lend to are experienced with solid financial strength. All these attributes make our loans very secure."

"We have strong deal flow which enables us to cherry-pick the best loans for our Fund Members," adds Mr. Simonse. "The deal flow should continue as city residents are leaving the city in droves, causing significant price increases in the San Francisco suburbs and outlying areas. What is remarkable is that some counties are seeing price increases, year over year, of over 20%. The California housing market is hot, especially for luxury homes, which can be attributed to the perfect storm of pent-up demand, historically low interest rates, and scarce inventory."

"Home sales in California have reached levels not seen in 10 years," states Mr. Coordes.

Mr. Simonse goes on to say that "As sales continue to grow, the number of active listings continues to drop, suggesting that in the near future a severe shortage of housing may create a crisis point. This all points to the enormous need for new home construction in California."

Asked how an investor can safely participate in this great housing market, Mr. Simonse said, "Any accredited investor can invest in our Fund. Just go to our website at NorthStar.fund/Invest and fill in the short investor questionnaire." Mr. Simonse continues, "Every loan we fund is secured by a deed of trust on real property, which makes investing in the Fund one of the safest investments available today." Mr. Simonse goes on to say, "Our Management team of Mark, Matt, and myself has over 100 years of highly successful experience. You will find no other fund with the success and experience that we have."

