The North Star Capital Fund LLC Reports Spectacular 11% APR Return

The North Star Capital Fund LLC is Accepting New Investor Capital Again!

CONCORD, Calif., May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The North Star Capital Fund LLC had a spectacular first quarter, reporting over an 11% APR to the Fund's Members. In this period of stock market and economic turmoil, the Fund remains one of the best places to keep your investment dollars safe and secure, while still providing stellar returns. The Fund is currently open for new capital investment. The North Star Capital Fund LLC returns have exceeded 13% APR since inception for those investors with rollover accounts, and have also surpassed a 10% return for every quarter of the Fund's existence. The Fund continues to outperform its peer group of private money investment funds, report co-managers John W. Simonse, President of LHJS Investments LLC, and Mark Hanf, CEO of Pacific Private Money, Inc. Both Mr. Simonse and Mr. Hanf are experienced and licensed real estate professionals who have long histories of successful real estate fund management. Mr. Simonse states that "The higher-than-average returns can be attributed to our management team of Mathias Coordes, the Fund's head underwriter and loan originator, Mark, and myself as well as our key employees who have worked in the construction lending field for many years." Adds Mr. Simonse, "If you're an investor and you want to keep your money safe and have good results, then invest with seasoned real estate professionals who have managed funds and investments through the Great Recession and therefore have the experience and know-how to get the job done through good times and bad."

"The safest way to invest your money is through a real estate loan fund," states Mr. Coordes. "All of the loans I underwrite are good loans secured by deeds of trust on real property. If you consider that The North Star Capital Fund has your investment spread over many of these same loans, then I would say you cannot find a safer scenario for the investment of your hard-earned money." Mark Hanf adds, "Going forward, we don't see the private lending market drying up anytime soon. It is not likely that the housing supply in California will increase very quickly." Mark goes on to say that "In California, there is a huge shortage of housing." Mr. Simonse adds, "There are also great barriers of entry to building homes in California and a lack of buildable land, especially in high employment areas where housing is needed most."

"Interest rates are increasing. However, median home prices remain strong due to the lack of housing inventory for sale," states Mr. Coordes. Mr. Simonse adds that "In a balanced real estate market there is normally a 5-6 month supply of inventory of homes for sale. Currently, the average inventory of homes for sale in the areas where the Fund lends is about a 1.5-month supply. Until this inventory number increases, it is not anticipated that there will be much change in the sale price of homes. However, there is increasing downward pressure on median prices from the fact that home prices are also becoming unaffordable to most Californians."

About The North Star Capital Fund LLC

The North Star Capital Fund is open to accredited investors only.

The Fund provides construction, remodel, and other business-purpose loans, primarily in the Bay Area and other select cities throughout California. The demand for construction lending is extremely high. If you would like to invest in trust deeds alongside Mr. Simonse and his partners, the Fund is now accepting new investors.

#investments #realestateinvestments #trustdeeds #safeinvestments #investinginrealestate #realestateloans #realestate #investing

Contact:

John W. Simonse

Phone: 925-603-0433

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE The North Star Capital Fund LLC