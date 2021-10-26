The NOW Massage Celebrates Signing of 100th Franchise Location and Announces Jeff Platt as President

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The NOW Massage , a fast-growing franchise disrupting the spa industry with high-quality, affordable massage services in an inspired setting, announced today the signing of its 100th franchise location. The brand began franchising in Q4 of 2019 and in less than 2 years, The NOW Massage has rapidly reached this monumental achievement. As of today, the brand has 18 boutiques in operation from coast to coast, 14 of which are franchise owned.

With boutiques currently open from coast to coast and steady expansion on the horizon, The NOW Massage is looking forward to bringing its thoughtfully crafted menu with customizable enhancements, healing products and singular design aesthetic to cities all over the United States.

The brand continues to award new licenses in metropolitan markets such as Atlanta, Denver, San Francisco, Phoenix and more. Fueling their quick yet strategic growth are multi-unit developments, such as a 6-unit agreement in South Florida and expansion in existing territories like Chicago and Denver.

"With extraordinary growth in the massage and wellness space over the past decade, we understand that there is a lot of interest from all types of operators who see this emerging sector as a great investment opportunity," said Gara Post, Co-Founder & Chief Creative Officer of The NOW Massage.

The NOW Massage has continued to grow despite closures during the pandemic that have caused other health and wellness concepts to halt franchise development. The NOW Massage's elevated aesthetic and affordable model remains attractive to business-savvy entrepreneurs and proves that the future is bright for the $18 billion a year massage industry.

Looking ahead, the brand is aiming to sign additional franchise agreements in markets such as Seattle, San Diego, Portland, Boston, St. Louis and more. The NOW Massage's ideal partner is a multi-unit operator and entrepreneurial self-starter with a passion for wellness.

The NOW Massage has also brought on Jeff Platt as its President. Jeff made a name for himself in the franchise industry as co-founder and former CEO of Sky Zone, where his leadership helped develop the company into the largest indoor trampoline park brand in the world, with over 225+ locations in 12 countries, visited by over 20M people a year. With over 15 years of experience, Jeff helped The NOW Massage achieve the 100th license milestone and his top-notch leadership will continue to support the brand's exponential growth plans.

"Part of what makes The NOW Massage special is our incredible group of dedicated and passionate Franchise Owners, Massage Therapists and Experience Guides that work diligently and intentionally to create a unique escape from the stress of everyday life," said Jeff Platt, President of The NOW Massage. "We are excited to celebrate this milestone with the entire NOW family from coast to coast."

Massage Therapists at The NOW Massage receive advanced training on the custom menu that goes far beyond the traditional modalities, and are designed specifically for stress relief, relaxation and muscle recovery. The Massage Therapist Achievement Program offers benefits including competitive pay, continued education, complimentary massages, retail credits and more.

The NOW Massage, a new concept massage boutique, was founded on the principle that self-care is a necessity, not a luxury. Designed to serve as an oasis from today's fast paced digital society, The NOW Massage's goal is to offer high-quality, affordable massage services in a beautiful setting. After launching in 2015, The NOW Massage quickly became Los Angeles' hottest wellness destination for globetrotting influencers and locals alike. With boutiques currently open from coast to coast and steady expansion on the horizon, The NOW Massage is looking forward to bringing its thoughtfully crafted menu with customizable enhancements, healing products and singular design aesthetic to cities all over the United States. For more information, please visit thenowmassage.com .

