The number of monthly active users of Truecaller has increased by 40 million in 2024

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The number of monthly active users (MAU) of the Truecaller app has increased by 40 million since the beginning of the year, bringing the total number of MAUs to over 417 million. The absolute growth in users has thus increased by nearly 50 percent compared to the same period last year when the number of MAUs increased by 27 million.

"The trend from the second quarter, with strong user growth, continues, but we have still only reached a small portion of our total addressable market. We are solving a globally growing problem with increased fraud and spam on phones, and we continue to grow in many different parts of the world. Growth is occurring on both Android and iOS. The number of users on iOS has grown significantly in recent years, but the opportunities for accelerated revenue growth from iOS users are expected to increase considerably after the launch of iOS 18. The update to the operating system will allow us to offer a call identification and spam blocking service on iPhones, on par with what we currently have on Android phones, and we expect it to be available during the fourth quarter of 2024," says Alan Mamedi, CEO and co-founder of Truecaller.

On December 31, 2023, Truecaller had 377.7 million MAUs, on June 30, 405.1 million MAUs, and as of September 10, Truecaller has surpassed 417.7 million users. Truecaller reports the average number of users in its quarterly reports, and for the second quarter, the average number of MAUs was 397.4 million.

For more information, please contact:

Andreas Frid, Head of IR & Communication

+46 705 29 08 00

[email protected]

About Truecaller:

Truecaller (TRUE B) is the leading global platform for verifying contacts and blocking unwanted communication. We enable safe and relevant conversations between people and make it efficient for businesses to connect with consumers. Fraud and unwanted communication are endemic to digital economies, especially in emerging markets. We are on a mission to build trust in communication. Truecaller is an essential part of everyday communication for more than 400 million active users, with more than a billion downloads since launch and around 50 billion unwanted calls identified and blocked in 2022. Headquartered in Stockholm, since 2009, we are a co-founder led entrepreneurial company with a highly experienced management team. Truecaller is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 8 October 2021. For more information, please visit corporate.truecaller.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/truecaller-ab/r/the-number-of-monthly-active-users-of-truecaller-has-increased-by-40-million-in-2024,c4036004

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/20429/4036004/2994452.pdf PM Growth of 40M MAU 240911 https://news.cision.com/truecaller-ab/i/4036004-0-jpeg,c3332744 4036004_0.jpeg

SOURCE Truecaller AB